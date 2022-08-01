Books-A-Million Kicks Off Book Lovers Season™ to Highlight Fall's Most Anticipated New Releases

The book retailer's experts have curated some of fall's biggest, best, and most promising new book releases to showcase during this annual celebration.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million launches its fourth annual Book Lovers Season™ in anticipation of this year's extensive and varied fall publishing lineup. The book retailer's experts have explored all the titles releasing this fall and selected their top recommendations across a variety of categories.

"Book Lovers Season™ introduces a stellar fall publishing lineup that offers something for readers of every persuasion. Our book experts have curated a fabulous selection that runs the gamut of genres, from thrillers to literary fiction to must-read books from famed musicians and entertaining stories for young readers," says Kathy Gagliano, Executive Vice President of Merchandising for Books-A-Million. "In addition to finding highly anticipated new releases by bestselling authors, customers will discover debut authors making their mark and autographed editions. It's the perfect time to discover a favorite new book."

Here's a sneak peek at some of the best fall releases:

New Novels by Master Storytellers

Fiction From Literary Icons

Highly Anticipated Nonfiction

#BookTok Favorites

Must-Read Books for Young Adults

For kids, fall brings new editions of some old favorites, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney and Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey. Also of note is a vibrant, full-color illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and a delightful new storybook by Reese Witherspoon called Busy Betty.

This fall will also introduce debuts by promising new authors. Tess Gunty's The Rabbit Hutch is an astonishingly unique work of literary fiction that is already generating critical acclaim. Piper CJ delivers an addictive fantasy romance in the newly revised and edited The Night and Its Moon. Ashley Flowers, host of the #1 true crime podcast Crime Junkie, combines her penchant for storytelling and mystery in the thrilling All Good People Here.

Among Books-A-Million experts' top picks for manga and graphic novels coming this fall are Jujutsu Kaisen V17, Spy X Family V8, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, and My Hero Academia V32.

With on-screen debuts including Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and AMC's upcoming reimagining of Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles, fall also brings a number of great choices for page to screen fans.

Visit booksamillion.com/booklover to browse the complete collection of fall's best books.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

