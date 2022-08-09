La-Z-Boy sees largest gain; Bed Bath & Beyond biggest loss in home goods market share

YipitData releases 2Q22 Home Goods Market Share Index: Pure Players

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YipitData , the trusted source of market research and insights, today released the second edition of its Home Goods Market Share Index: Pure Players , a ranked list of the top 30 home goods pure players in the United States. The quarterly index, compiled by YipitData's retail and ecommerce analysts, tracks trends and estimated sales using the company's alternative data solutions. It measures year-over-year growth and quarterly market share changes based on combined sales across digital and brick-and-mortar.

"As concerns around consumer spending and inflation heighten and growth of the home goods industry slows, it's becoming more important for retailers to understand their performance relative to the larger market context," says Dan Pellegrinelli, YipitData's VP of Research. "Our Home Goods Market Share Index can help contextualize growth and understand consumer behavior trends like total spend and average order values. This could be a game changer when it comes to staying competitive in the current market."

YipitData's research shows that even with the post-pandemic return-to-store movement, monthly GMV for the top 10 home retailers overall has shrunk compared to last year, indicating a noticeable decline in consumer spending on home goods. While overall sales are well above where they were in early-2020, the data suggests we are seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels.

YipitData's Q2 Home Goods Market Share Key Takeaways:

Bed Bath & Beyond (-1.77pp), Ashley Furniture (-1.07pp), Wayfair (-1.04pp) and Overstock (-1.02pp) have seen the largest decreases in market share YoY. While Overstock and Wayfair experienced a huge boom in sales at the beginning of the pandemic, they have not been able to keep up as consumers increasingly return to in-store shopping.





Wayfair continues to have the largest market share (14.41%) but is losing share (-1.04ppt) as omnichannel retailers grow.





Of the top 5 retailers who gained market share in Q2, the majority are considered high price point brands with average order value over $1,000 .

1. La-Z-Boy (+1.21pp)

2. Pottery Barn (+1.03pp)

3. Restoration Hardware (+0.80pp)

4. Arhaus (+0.38pp)

5. Crate and Barrel/CB2 (+0.30 pp)

Top 30 Home Goods Pure Players:

1. Wayfair

2. HomeGoods

3. Big Lots

4. IKEA

5. Bed Bath & Beyond

6. Restoration Hardware

7. Ashley Furniture

8. Pottery Barn

9. La-Z-Boy

10. At Home

11. West Elm

12. Crate & Barrel*

13. Overstock

14. Living Spaces

15. Rooms To Go

16. Raymour & Flanigan

17. Nebraska Furniture Mart

18. Bob's Discount Furniture

19. Williams Sonoma

20. The Container Store

21. Pottery Barn Kids & Teens

22. Arhaus

23. Havertys

24. Badcock Home Furniture

25. Frontgate

26. Ethan Allen

27. Room & Board

28. Furniture Row

29. Rejuvenation

30. Serena & Lily

* Crate & Barrel includes CB2 sales

The index will be updated quarterly and is available at yipitdata.com/homegoodsindex .

About YipitData

YipitData is a trusted data partner for over 480 of the world's largest investment funds and companies. We answer key questions and enable better business decisions through our data and insights.

Note about index methodology improvements:

Since the release of our first Q1 2022 report, the Home Goods Market Share Index methodology has been improved with refined coverage of brick-and-mortar transactions for all merchants.

