Open System Imaging Deploys eRAD RIS

Cloud-hosted platform delivers significant gains for California provider.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eRAD, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), announced today that Open System Imaging, based in Palm Desert, Calif., has deployed eRAD's Radiology Information System (RIS), Patient Portal and RADAR, its secure clinical communications platform. eRAD is a leading provider of standards-based, web-centric radiology image and data management solutions.

Open System Imaging (OSI) has three imaging centers in southern California and a fourth location in the northern part of the state. The search for a new RIS platform began when OSI's previous vendor dropped support for its system. "We utilized the legacy system for six or seven years and performed extensive research in making the decision to implement a new solution," said Ken Bishop, Chief Executive Officer and founder of OSI. "One deciding factor was that eRAD is radiology-specific and is designed to address the specific needs of outpatient imaging centers like ours. The system fulfills all of our requirements, inclusive of the most advanced features in the industry. We take comfort that we can rely on the eRAD team to provide ongoing support and keep us current with new features as the industry evolves."

OSI's information technology team is tasked with handling distributed operations across the state, which can add complexity to its processes. OSI leveraged eRAD's cloud-hosting option for the RIS to eliminate the burden of maintaining and upgrading software and hardware. At its data center, eRAD manages the server hardware, long and short-term storage, and HIPAA-compliant disaster recovery solutions so customers like OSI have maximum system uptime and efficiency. Technical support and business continuity are incorporated, which enables OSI to limit its capital outlay and focus on its top priority—patient care.

"The cloud hosting was a primary driver in our selection of eRAD," said Bishop. "We avoid the cost and complexity of having to invest in equipment and maintain our own servers, and we gain the benefit of the latest functionality. Relieving us of that burden is very important to us. The comprehensive hosted-server option makes operations much simpler for our I.T. team. eRAD assumes that responsibility."

OSI worked closely with eRAD to ensure a smooth implementation, including integration with other systems. "Our I.T. director was very pleased with eRAD's effectiveness in building the interfaces with our PACS," said Bishop. "From training to go-live, we had no major issues. I've done a deployment like this two or three times in my career, and this was definitely the smoothest."

Dave Cunningham, VP of Sales for eRAD, added, "Above all, Open Systems Imaging is very committed to its patient communities. OSI strives to make a difference for every patient who arrives at its centers. We at eRAD understand OSI's business and its goals very well, and we have tailored the eRAD workflow to meet OSI's objectives. Our RIS, Patient Portal, and patient communications platform will enable OSI to see a concrete difference in the way it delivers care. We are pleased to begin this partnership with OSI."

About Open System Imaging

Open System Imaging was established in 1995 and was the first radiology provider in the Coachella Valley to offer "open" MRI. OSI also provides high-field MRI, CT, and ultrasound services. OSI's experienced professionals are committed to the highest-quality care delivery for all patients.

For more information, visit www.opensystemimaging.com

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD's products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.erad.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 351 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Florida, Arizona, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 9,400 employees.

For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

