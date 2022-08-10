DENTSU RECOGNIZED AS A STRONG PERFORMER IN GLOBAL MARKETING SERVICES REPORT BY INDEPENDENT RESEARCH FIRM

Scores highest possible results in Innovation roadmap and Performance criteria

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in the newly released "The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, Q3 2022" report by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester Research, Inc. The research states, "Dentsu is a provider that CMOs can count on for intelligent, audience-driven campaigns backed by superior strategy, data and analytics."

The report uses 17 criteria to evaluate the ten most significant marketing services providers, with dentsu scoring the highest possible score in four criteria, including innovation roadmap, customer data strategy and activation services, privacy thought leadership and performance. This proprietary research provides an objective evaluation of the industry-leading service providers.

The evaluation states, "Dentsu's ambitious vision to be a 'Network Designed for What's Next' suggests that it's a partner for a broad spectrum of innovation." In detailing dentsu as a Strong Performer the report goes on to say, "Dentsu's customer data strategy and activation services are marketing leading and are the holding company's biggest flex."

"Dentsu has long been committed to delivering seamless marketing solutions for our clients at a global scale with regional expertise," said Jeff Greenspoon, global solutions and innovation at dentsu international. "Recognition like this from a leading global research and advisory firm such as Forrester provides for us a huge validation of our strategy and delivery approach as we create innovative solutions with world-class brands. The evaluation inspires us to celebrate how uniquely positioned dentsu is to engage with brands and prepare for What's Next. Most importantly, we view this as an acknowledgment of the strategic and innovative work that our teams deliver day in, day out for clients around the world."

Forrester noted "The company is well stacked with past innovations such as the Merkury platform and hefty budgets and strong plans to drive future enhancements, with investments in a blockchain studio and a new commerce tool, ShopNXT." The report also states, "Dentsu backs its strategy with a strong new-business performance in 2021 and promising outlook for 2022."

Dentsu's newest recognition from Forrester builds on the agency's previous evaluation as a Strong Performer with the highest possible scores in five criteria in "The Forrester Wave™: Global Digital Experience Services, Q2 2022." The report stated, "The company's identity product, marketing execution platform, and ShopNXT retail enablement tools are strong core assets that dentsu uses to augment clients' XA (Experience Architecture)."

Part of Dentsu Group, Dentsu International is a network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu delivers people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes. This is delivered through five global leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, DENTSU CREATIVE and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.

Dentsu International's radically collaborative team of diverse creators unifies people, clients and capabilities through horizontal creativity to help clients create culture, change society, and invent the future.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists, and partners with 95 of the top 100 global advertisers.

