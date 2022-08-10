Geek+ appoints Numina Group latest North American partner with several projects already underway

Numina signed a strategic partnership with Geek+, as North America's newest integrator of Geek+ robotics warehouse solutions.

Numina has already begun deploying Geek+ AMRs for one of their clients, including a top-tier sporting goods firm.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in autonomous mobile robot technology, is delighted to announce that Numina Group, a renowned software developer and integrator of warehouse automation solutions, has signed on to be Geekplus's newest strategic partner in North America and has already begun implementing Geekplus technology.

Numina, together with the client, chose Geekplus's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) based goods-to-person (G2P) solution to maximize picking productivity and profitability for the client's growing sporting goods order fulfillment operation. The online sports retailer now benefits from Geekplus's market-leading G2P technology with a fleet of P800 picking robots to automate picking and put away from 50,000 warehouse storage shelf positions.

Randy Randolph, VP of Channels and Partnerships at Geekplus Americas, said: "We are very pleased to have partnered with The Numina Group. They have an excellent reputation with over three decades of experience automating warehouse operations, and we are delighted to see that they have already started using Geekplus technology to create effective, modern supply chain solutions."

Dan Hanrahan, President at Numina Group, said: "We have been aware of the solutions Geekplus has been developing for some time, and we are excited to partner with them to deliver top-of-the-line AMR and G2P solutions for our clients. The warehouse automation system—underway at the client's 70,000 SKU sporting goods distribution firm—is an excellent example of how Numina Group's warehouse automation software can seamlessly integrate Geekplus's AI-powered G2P technology to deliver a software driven, cutting-edge technology solution that equips retailers and e-tailers with faster and more accurate order fulfillment."

The partnering agreement allows Numina to bring Geekplus's advanced robotics to companies throughout North America, providing them with the right technologies that maximize customer satisfaction by increasing same-day and peak order shipment capacity.

With access to Geekplus's offerings, Numina can provide multiple industries, including e-commerce, food and beverage, healthcare, 3PL, and consumer goods, the benefits obtained from advanced robotic solutions to lower operating costs, remove labor intensive work tasks, while improving warehouse space utilization.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About Numina Group

The Numina Group is a warehouse automation systems integration firm focused on defining leaner, and more productive processes, managed with leading-edge warehouse automation software and technologies. Its Real-time Distribution Software, RDS™ software platform is a modular Warehouse Control and Execution System (WCS-WES) with a full family of pre-developed order fulfillment pick, pack, and ship automation modules, including Pick by Voice, Pick to Light, and pre-developed APIs for integrating G2P and AMR based picking, storing and moving solutions proven to lower labor costs, and optimize distribution operations.

For more information, please visit: https://www.numinagroup.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Geek+