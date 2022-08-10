Largest MainStay Suites Hotel Opens As Brand Debuts in the Greater Los Angeles Area

Extended stay brand grows California presence with six additional properties on the way

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStay Suites, a midscale extended stay brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), welcomed the largest hotel in its system with the opening of the MainStay Suites Orange County John Wayne Airport. Making its brand debut in the greater Los Angeles market, the 176-room hotel is one of several MainStay Suites opening in California, with properties planned in Beaumont, Fresno, Rancho Mirage, Oceanside, Riverside, and Victorville.

Located at 2701 Hotel Terrace Drive in Santa Ana, CA, the property places guests near Disneyland, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, and is a short drive to Downtown Los Angeles. Additional area attractions include Fasion Island, Balboa Island, The "Little American Business" LAB, the Lyon Air Museum, Discovery Cube Orange County, Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park, Heritage Museum of Orange County, Downtown Santa Ana Historic District, and Orange County Museum of Art. For business travelers, major companies nearby include an Amazon distribution center, Canon, Ricoh, Abbot Lab, Kia, Hyundai, Mazda, FedEx, and Broadcom. The hotel is also minutes from John Wayne Airport and the University of California, Irvine.

"Our midscale MainStay Suites brand is thriving, with the largest hotel opening in the system making its official entrance into the Los Angeles market," said Anna Scozzafava, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. "However, we're not stopping there as the brand continues to expand in California with future openings from Fresno to Oceanside. We look forward to welcoming guests to the MainStay Suites Orange County John Wayne Airport, so they can be near all the Hollywood action, whether staying for leisure, business, or a mix of both. At the same time, like all MainStay properties, this hotel was carefully curated to help guests maintain their lifestyles when they are on the road for days, weeks, or months."

The MainStay Suites Orange County John Wayne Airport, which includes a courtyard in the center of the property, was purposefully designed for longer-staying guests, featuring spacious, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens. Hotel amenities also include a fitness room, business center and meeting rooms, on-site marketplace, and guest laundry facility.

Choice Hotels has operated in the extended stay segment since its infancy, currently featuring the newly refreshed Suburban Studios and WoodSpring Suites brands in economy extended stay and MainStay Suites and Everhome Suites in midscale extended stay. A leader in the segment, Choice has enhanced the extended stay operating model and offers best-in-class design, industry-leading tailored support and dedicated sales training.

About MainStay Suites ®

MainStay Suites is an extended-stay hotel option that allows guests to live like home whether they're away for a week or a month. Each property offers a unique and distinctive experience for customers at an affordable price. Travelers can maintain their lifestyle during their stay with attractive amenities including residential style suites, free high-speed internet access, free continental breakfast, fitness center and weekly housekeeping and guest laundry services. There are over 70 MainStay Suites properties open across the United States, with 140 currently in the pipeline. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/mainstay.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of June 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

