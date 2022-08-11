Ironbeam becomes CME Group Clearing Member

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironbeam Inc., an industry-leading futures brokerage firm, is pleased to announce growth in customer segregated assets of approximately 20% during the three months since Ironbeam became a CME Group clearing member firm.
Ironbeam is one of the only direct clearing members that offers a proprietary modern cloud-based trading and clearing experience.
The company's free Ironbeam App trading platform provides direct access to over 700,000 trading instruments with low-latency market data and order routing.
Omid Farr, Founder and CTO of Ironbeam Inc. said: "It has been exciting seeing the growth in all business segments in the last few months as a CME Group clearing member. The direct clearing aspect along with our low-latency proprietary trading tools and technology solutions make Ironbeam the ideal trading destination."
Robert Terrell, CEO of Ironbeam said: "We have delivered on our expectations and our roadmap will continue to enhance the modern trading experience."
Operating out of the Chicago Board of Trade, Ironbeam launched in 2010 as a technology-centric futures brokerage firm dedicated to providing technology solutions that cater to the needs of futures participants and the modern futures trader. Ironbeam is a CME Group member clearing firm, and stands as one of the only clearing firms offering trading solutions powered by its own proprietary technology.
Michael Murphy
mike.murphy@ironbeam.com
312-765-7228
www.ironbeam.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Ironbeam, Inc.