La Roche-Posay and American Cancer Society Announce Partnership to Improve Patient and Caregiver Quality of Life

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1905, La Roche-Posay has been committed to improving the quality of life for those with skin conditions at the La Roche-Posay Thermal Center in France as well as through oncology initiatives globally. Now, La Roche-Posay US is proud to announce a new partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to further the support of cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and the oncology community as well as raise awareness of cancer treatments' skin side effects.

LA ROCHE-POSAY AND ONCOLOGY

More than 80% of cancer patients develop skin-related side effects, and almost 50% experience skin reactions caused by radiation*. From post-cancer treatment at the Thermal Center in France to skincare formulas available here in the US, La Roche-Posay helps manage some of the skin side effects of radiation and chemotherapy.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

To reach more patients and caregivers while undergoing treatment, La Roche-Posay has provided a donation to support American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® communities, a program that provides patients and their caregivers free lodging while undergoing treatment away from home. The donation will fund over 3,000 nights of free lodging for guests at Hope Lodge® facilities.

"The American Cancer Society is the only organization that integrates advocacy, discovery, and direct patient support to positively impact the lives of people with cancer and their families. La Roche-Posay's support of our Hope Lodge® program helps us remove barriers to quality care by providing a free place to stay when the best hope for treatment may be away from home." Says Howard Byck, Senior Vice President of ACS Corporate Alliances & Solutions "I am so excited about our partnership and shared commitment to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caregivers."

In addition, Hope Lodge® guests across all 31 locations are now receiving a premium sample set of La-Roche Posay skincare as an amenity during their stay, including products that have been tested by La Roche-Posay for safety during cancer treatments**. A simple routine of cleansing, moisturizing, and protecting the skin can help reduce and relieve some of the effects that cancer treatment has on the skin.

CANCER SUPPORT BY LA ROCHE-POSAY

Every year, over 7,500 patients visit the La Roche-Posay Thermal Dermatology Center to experience the healing properties of La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water for various skin conditions. Almost 50% of the patients visiting the Thermal Center have undergone cancer treatments. Providing education and support to the cancer community is at the heart of La Roche-Posay's brand mission. The new partnership with the American Cancer Society is a big step forward in continuing the commitment to assist those affected by cancer.

"La Roche-Posay is committed to improving quality of life for those with skin conditions. We are proud to partner with the American Cancer Society and all 31 of their Hope Lodge® communities, supporting patients & their caregivers who stay there during treatment. When undergoing cancer treatment, most patients are not counseled on how to best care for their skin to alleviate side effects. The American Cancer Society and the Hope Lodge® program are an inspiration in improving quality of life, and we are excited to work towards our shared goal of providing patients and caregivers with solutions during their cancer journey," says La Roche-Posay General Manager, Penelope Giraud.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® Program: https://www.laroche-posay.us/acs-partnership.html

To learn more about caring for your skin during cancer: https://www.laroche-posay.us/caring-for-skin-through-cancer/skincare-tips.html

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

*Charles C. et al. Impact of cutaneous toxicity associated with targeted therapies on quality of life. Results of a longitudinal exploratory study. Bulletin du Cancer. March 2013: 100(3): 213-22.

**Safety testing: Lipikar AP+ Wash is suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy, Lipikar AP+M Moisturizer and Cicaplast B5 Baume are suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. The American Cancer Society does not endorse or promote this product, service or claim.

