Cymbiotika Announces Partnership with Medical Advisor Dr. Pejman Taghavi

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced a new partnership with Dr. Pejman Taghavi, who joins the Board of Advisors as a medical consultant.

Cymbiotika Logo (PRNewswire)

Dr. Taghavi, Medical Director of Hollywood Healthcare and Diagnostic Imaging, joins Cymbiotikas Board of Advisors.

"In order for Cymbiotika to continue evolving and guide our customers towards optimal health, we require a wide range of advisors with expertise in healthcare and medicine. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Pejman Taghavi, who brings a wealth of knowledge in the field of Diagnostic and Interventional Abdominal and Musculoskeletal radiology. As Medical Director of Hollywood Healthcare and Diagnostic Imaging and a former clinical instructor at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Dr. Taghavi is an experienced physician who has worked with professional athletes including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and founder of Cymbiotika.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity to partner with Cymbiotika," said Dr. Taghavi. "As a specialist in treating musculoskeletal injuries, I find that there is a lot of common ground between my approach to healing and Cymbiotika's approach to nutrition. Cymbiotika supplements are scientifically formulated with natural ingredients that are stringently tested for safety and purity. "

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

Dr. Taghavi (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cymbiotika