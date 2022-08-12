Stagwell's (STGW) Instrument Honored by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators, Standout for Women

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrument, a leading digital agency within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, today announced it was honored on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list as a standout for women.

Fast Company has recognized Instrument, a leading digital agency, as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in the Standout for Women category. (PRNewswire)

Instrument envisions a future where society and systems are just and inclusive, enabling all people to reach their full potential. The agency believes that differences in our backgrounds, identities, and the way we think make our teams stronger and more innovative.

In 2020, in the midst of a social justice uprising, Instrument publicly announced its vision for a diverse workplace beginning with goals of mirroring or exceeding the U.S. Census percentages in ethnicity, race and gender representation—aiming for at least 40% BIPOC and 55% female-identifying by 2025. The agency is ahead of its stepped goals for BIPOC and women representation, with 37% of employees identifying as BIPOC and 61% identifying as women.

"This digital agency is striving to maintain a healthy and inclusive workplace through addressing five categories of change: accountability, talent, education, belonging, and impact," Fast Company's Rebecca Barker writes.

Instrument uses a bi-annual employee engagement survey to stay accountable on its inclusion goals. Last year's scores of employees were 78% agreeable on markers of equity and 85% agreeable on markers of inclusion, while Instrument survey scores in 2022 exceeded 80% agreeable for both.

Instrument's workforce is led by a majority women-identifying Executive Leadership Team— 70% — demonstrating the importance of representation in leadership to create a workplace that supports inclusive workplaces. "Paths to leadership not only exist at Instrument, but they are mapped against equitable expectations and attainable goals. I have a seat at the table, I'm encouraged to use my voice at that table, and I am supported by unlimited invitations for more women to sit with us. I'm incredibly inspired by our leaders and proud that the values of Instrument continue to reinforce opportunities for all," says Instrument's CEO, Kara Place. Place became CEO in June 2022, succeeding co-founder Justin Lewis, who now leads Stagwell's Constellation network of agencies.

Creating an environment where women feel empowered and supported to be innovators also begins with the basics. Instrument believes that it should be standard practice for companies to offer health and wellbeing benefits, but that's not always the case. Most recently, Instrument added unrestricted access to reproductive care to its benefits package in addition to full fertility coverage, a work-from-home and wellbeing stipend, generous parental leave, full transgender coverage and alternative care, among other benefits.

About Instrument

Instrument is a digital agency with offices in Portland, Oregon and Brooklyn, New York. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before—helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

