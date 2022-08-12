Synaptogenix Announces Live Appearance of its President and CSO on Streaming Financial News Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Dr. Daniel L. Alkon , the Company's President and Chief Scientific Officer, will appear as a featured guest on TD Ameritrade Network's "Trading 360" today, Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:30am Eastern time (www.TDameritradenetwork.com).

Dr. Alkon will discuss the progression of treatments for Alzheimer's disease ("AD"), Synaptogenix's lead drug, Bryostatin-1, and its ongoing National Institutes of Health ("NIH") sponsored, Phase 2b clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 for patients suffering from advanced and moderately severe AD.

"Trading 360" with Nicole Petallides features Wall Street's best traders, analysts and technicians to break down sectors and stocks moving markets. "Trading 360" with Nicole Petallides focuses on disruptive companies and new technologies driving market headlines while providing investors a 360-degree actionable approach to trading.

About Synaptogenix, Inc.

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in AD. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated Bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease, Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated initiation of a clinical trial to treat Multiple Sclerosis with Bryostatin and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD, Fragile X and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Investors and Media

800-811-5591

ir@synaptogen.com

Robert Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer

Synaptogenix, Inc.

rweinstein@synaptogen.com

