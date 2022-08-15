Diaper duty: Babyganics launches Triple Dry Diapers to say later to leaks, bye-bye to blowouts and hello to extra (emotional) support

Diaper duty: Babyganics launches Triple Dry Diapers to say later to leaks, bye-bye to blowouts and hello to extra (emotional) support

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaper changing time just became a little less messy and a fraction funnier, thanks to Babyganics' new line of Triple Dry Diapers, the brand's most absorbent diaper. Parents have enough to worry about without the products they use being added to that list, which is why the new line marries function with fun – promising to keep babies' bottoms dry, with quirky, age-appropriate patterns and word puzzles to provide humor for the masters of diaper changing time: the parents.

Babyganics’ driest diaper range is here to help parents master changing time. (PRNewswire)

What's more, the diaper line is now available via the new Babyganics direct-to-consumer website, making it easier than ever to ensure there's always a clean supply of diapers at the ready.

The star of the show is the diapers' vibrant and quirky designs that include cheerful shapes, colors, patterns and supportive messages for parents to brighten their day (or night). Smaller sized diapers feature notes of encouragement, such as "If you can read this, you are awake & functioning, great job," and larger sizes provide parents with much-needed LOLs for extra support on the messier days.

The new diapers – which come in newborn through size six – are 2x faster at absorbing wetness. The Triple Dry Diaper protection comes from the U-shaped channel which quickly whisks wetness away from baby's bottom, an absorbent core which locks moisture away, and a breathable layer that circulates air to skin.

All the sizes include a wetness indicator, so parents know when it's time to hit the changing table. Newborn diapers have an umbilical cord cutout for ultra-comfort, while Size 1 and Size 2 have additional front and back leakage cuffs for fending off blowouts.

The comfort and overall fit of the diapers were given careful consideration. The blend of plant-derived and traditional materials provides a soft cloth-like feel inside and out. And the brand has included a touch of NeoNourish® Seed Oil Seed Oil (a dedicated diaper blend of tomato, sunflower, cranberry, black cumin and raspberry seed oils) on the top sheet with baby's skin in mind. Strong tabs and stretchy wings for a secured fit and an ultra-thin flexible core mean babies are comfortable when on the move.

If you don't laugh, you'll cry, Babyganics' Triple Dry Diaper U-shape technology gets the job done while adding a pop of fun.

The diapers were designed with TCF (Totally Chlorine-Free) fluff pulp, are non-allergenic, dermatologist-tested, and made without latex, petroleum-based lotions or fragrances.

Babyganics Triple Dry Diapers come in the following sizes:

0-7 Months: Boasting bold shapes for baby and cheeky pep talks for parents – such as "you are brave, you are strong, and you can change this diaper."

Size NB (<10 lbs)

Size 1 (8 - 14 lbs)

Size 2 (12 - 18 lbs)

8-36 Months: The alphabet with a difference. Mimicking flashcards, these diapers get babies and toddlers familiar with the alphabet and numbers, using words such as "meltdown" and "booboos" designed to delight parents.

Size 3 (16 - 28 lbs)

Size 4 (22-37 lbs)

3+ Years: Words are the name of the game with these designs that sport cute icons, letters and word searches to reveal things like "sleepy" and "you are a star."

Size 5 (27+ lbs)

Size 6 (35+ lbs)

And parents, you've been heard. You can now save money and precious time thanks to the new auto-delivery of diapers from babyganics.com. The direct-to-consumer website enables parents to shop essential products for online purchase and direct-to-door delivery, including Babyganics' iconic Bath, Skincare, Homecare, Sunscreen and Repellent range for all ages and stages.

The Triple Dry Diapers are available on Babyganics.com and Amazon. For more information, visit https://babyganics.com/meet-our-diapers/.

About Babyganics

Babyganics was founded in 2002 by two dads who loved watching their little ones explore and get messy. Born from the belief that family life is not always clean – or perfect – they set out to build a brand that stood up for real parenting and empowered parents and caregivers to realize that their best is more than enough. This thinking comes alive in its recent campaign: "Here's to Practically Imperfect Parenting", which defies the concept of parental perfection and presents new brand commitments rooted in support and action.

Today, Babyganics provides essentials for whatever is thrown at parents, spanning Bath & Body, Diapers, Outdoors and Home Care. It favors effective, plant-derived and organic ingredients wherever possible and its products are not tested on animals or created using certain ingredients – sulfates, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances to name a few.

If you don't laugh, you'll cry, Babyganics' Triple Dry Diaper U-shape technology gets the job done while adding a pop of fun. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Babyganics