World's Leading Procurement Technology Event Announces Notable Speakers

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Procurement World (DPW), the world's largest and most influential tech event for the procurement industry, today announced their final event agenda, highlighting the notable speakers set to participate at this year's event. The annual flagship conference, held both online and at the monumental Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam on September 21-22, brings together innovative minds from across industries and geographies to discuss tech-inspired solutions to the largest issues facing procurement today.

Now in its third year, DPW has grown to over 5,000 attendees, 120 speakers, and 25 exhibiting startups hailing from over 80 countries around the world. This year's themes include digital transformation, sustainability, resilience, diversity and inclusion, and the future of work.

Just a few of the many notable speakers participating in the 2022 hybrid event include:

Taavi Rõivas, Former Prime Minister of Estonia

Ulrike Sapiro , Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel

Amanda Davies , Chief Procurement and Sustainability Officer at Mars Wrigley

Jennifer Han , Chief Product Supply Officer, Nutrition at Unilever

Andries Feikema , Global Director, Procurement Center of Excellence & Digitalization at DSM

Dr. Elouise Epstein , Partner at Kearney

"From inflationary pressures to supply chain woes and sustainability concerns, procurement is up against more hurdles than ever. That's why it's the perfect time to bring together diverse voices from across the world to discuss how we can use technology to envision a better future for the industry and the world," said Matthias Gutzmann, founder of DPW. "We are very proud that every year so many incredible solutions are discussed and valuable partnerships are born right here at DPW. I can't wait to see what this year's speakers and attendees bring to the table."

About DPW:

DPW is the tech ecosystem for the global procurement industry, bringing together a diverse network of startup founders, investors, executives from technology and advisory firms, business leaders and academics to collaboratively tackle industry-wide challenges.

