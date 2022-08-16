ExchangeRight Expands Broker-Dealer and RIA Relations Team with Michele Drummond, SVP

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, is pleased to announce the expansion of its broker-dealer and RIA relations team with the addition of Michele Drummond as senior vice president of the South Eastern region. Drummond will serve advisors, representatives, and investors in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico, with a specialization in ExchangeRight's REIT and 1031 DST platforms.

"We're excited to add an associate of Michele's caliber to our team," said Warren Thomas, one of the managing partners of ExchangeRight. "Her extensive knowledge and experience in alternative investment strategies will be of great service as we continue working to empower people to be secure, free, and generous."

"I'm thrilled to be appointed to a team with the reputation of ExchangeRight." - Michele Drummond , SVP (South Eastern)

Drummond joins ExchangeRight after 17 years in the financial industry, focusing on real estate and alternative investing. She is a graduate of the University of Illinois and holds Series 7 and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"I'm thrilled to be appointed to a team with the reputation of ExchangeRight," Drummond said. "From the time I first learned of the company's disciplined investment strategy I was intrigued, and the more I learned about the organization's dedication to protecting and empowering its investors, the more energized I became at the opportunity. I am thrilled to join a team of skilled, caring professionals, and look forward to helping our company steward our investors' wealth."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.3 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,100 properties and more than 21 million square feet throughout 47 states. More than 7,100 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. While all of the company's current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since its founding, past performance does not guarantee future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

