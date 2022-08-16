Instant Teams Ranks No. 208 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Instant Teams is No. 208 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful privately owned businesses.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list has been a goal of mine since becoming an entrepreneur...Founder & CEO Liza Rodewald .

"Making the Inc. 5000 list has been a goal of mine since becoming an entrepreneur. I am so proud of our company, the growth we have achieved together, and the economic impact we've generated for the military and veteran spouse community," said Instant Teams Founder and CEO Liza Rodewald.

Founders Liza Rodewald and Erica McMannes are the only active-duty military spouses in the Inc. 5000 Class of 2022, growing their company 2,572 percent over the past three years. Instant Teams joins the ranks of previous honorees of the Inc. 5000, such as Chobani, Jamba Juice, Meta, Microsoft, Pandora, Patagonia, and Under Armour, to name a few.

Instant Teams Founder and Chief People & Community Officer Erica McMannes stated, "Success is measured in so many ways when you're scaling fast, but knowing that our recognized growth has been consistently aligned to our mission and vision from day one, impacting unemployment rates and the financial stability of military families and untapped talent communities, it's just truly a monumental moment as a founder."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

ABOUT INSTANT TEAMS

Instant Teams is a talent marketplace that connects companies to military and veteran spouses. Using innovative technology, career development, and a focus on skills-based hiring, Instant Teams creates dynamic talent solutions for employers and remote careers for military spouses. For more information, visit instantteams.com .

More about Inc. magazine and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

