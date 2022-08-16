Tractor Beverage Company Makes 2022 Inc. 5000 By Making Drinks To Feel Good About

Organic Beverage Brand Ranks No. 216 Overall and Top Ten of America's Fastest-Growing Food and Beverage Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Tractor Beverage Company is No. 216 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. One of North America's fastest growing beverage brands and the world's first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO total beverage solution for the foodservice industry, Tractor joins the ranks of other well-known names including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia which gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're thrilled to be part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 and delighted to land in the top ten of America's fastest growing food and beverage companies," said Kevin Sherman, Tractor Beverage CEO. "We are also incredibly grateful to our partners, from seed all the way to sip, who make it possible for us to source more organic materials and provide cleaner drinks to the world. It is because of our collective commitment that we can truly live into our mission of making the world a cleaner, healthier place one drink at a time."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Tractor's offerings are Certified Organic, non-GMO, all-natural, and contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or corn syrups. With less sugar and calories than traditional soda, Tractor serves as a powerful differentiator for eateries looking to attract a new generation of consumers and offers them a full line-up of beverage solutions. The coronavirus pandemic has led to surging demand for organic and sustainable foods, particularly among younger demographics , according to a report from Ecovia Intelligence. The Gen Z consumer has shown a preference for healthy eating , including clean beverages and better for you options that are free of additives. Restaurant operators are seeing the rapid shift in tastes and preferences and recognize that Tractor is there with a total "better for you" clean label solution, from organic agua frescas, organic frozen slushies, organic premium craft sodas and mixology.

"From the start, it's been our goal to be a catalyst for a more accessible and sustainable food system," said Kevin Sherman. "We believe business is one of the most powerful levers for meaningful change, and we're excited to lead the charge for better beverages!"

About Tractor Beverage Company

Founded with a mission to create better beverages for all, Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution for foodservice. Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality and an innovative consumer experience. Tractor's vision is to use its beverage platform to expand organic farm practices—and, in turn, lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor .

