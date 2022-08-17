Executive Director Kim Alaburda to be honored with national award

HARRISBURG, Pa., August 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers (ATSA) are pleased to honor Kim Alaburda with the 2022 Gail-Burns Smith Award. Alaburda, who is the Executive Director of the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (NMCSAP), will receive the award during the 2022 National Sexual Assault Conference® held online on August 17.

Presented jointly by ATSA and NSVRC, the award is named in honor of Gail Burns-Smith, one of the first advocates to recognize and speak publicly about the importance of collaboration between victim advocates and those working in the area of sex offender management to effectively prevent child sexual abuse.

Alaburda has been Executive Director of the NMCSAP for a combined total of over 34 years. She is revered throughout the state for her visionary, brilliant, kind, dedicated, and considerate leadership in a relentless pursuit to end sexual violence. She brings a highly sophisticated and collaborative approach to her work that has always integrated services for those who have been abused, those who have abused, and anyone impacted by sexual violence, including service providers. Her expertise includes successful community and statewide program and policy development and implementation, community collaboration, professional training, and fiscal and contract management.

