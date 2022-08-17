NOBLE TO BEGIN AVIATION FSG 53 HARDWARE & ABRASIVES OPERATIONS UNDER A $1.2B CONTRACT WITH THE U.S. DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 5, 2022, the DoD announced that it awarded Noble Supply and Logistics, LLC, a $1.2B, 10-year, fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with DLA Aviation, Richmond, Virginia, for a category of hardware and abrasives items used in multiple weapon systems. Noble, a defense technology company, will begin operations to fulfill the approximately 55,000 national stock numbers (NSNs) comprising FSG 53 at its QSLD-certified distribution facilities.

Lee Weatherford, Noble's Global Head of Mission Support, will oversee all FSG 53 Program operations. "I am grateful that DLA Aviation has trusted Noble with this huge opportunity. Our team looks forward to working with DLA. We appreciate this opportunity to automate an efficient, high-quality, supply chain solution," said Weatherford. "Noble is known for its capabilities in supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology solutions for military and government."

AVIATION SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

Under the FSG 53 contract, Noble will provide supply chain management to support the Defense Logistics Agency's worldwide customers. Services include customer direct orders and military retail stock replenishment with expedited (one to three-day) deliveries of items within the contract scope. Customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Foreign Military, and other authorized government buyers. The benefits provided to DLA through this contract with Noble include cost savings, price reduction, quality improvements through automation, and reduction in acquisition cycle times.

SUPPLY CHAIN FUNCTIONS PROVIDED BY NOBLE

Noble Supply & Logistics, LLC provides worldwide supply and logistics services to the U.S. Military, Federal Government, state and local governments, and commercial clients. The company's global footprint includes headquarters in Boston, MA, and regional distribution centers, warehouses, and operations centers.

Noble offers complete supply chain management, including procurement services, global sourcing, specialty manufacturing, material management, quality assurance, and supply sustainment. Specific functions Noble will perform as part of the FSG 53 contract include:

Procurement and purchasing

Order processing and fulfillment

Quality control

Obsolescence management

Data management and data delivery

Packaging, transportation coordination, and shipment

Customer support services

Counterfeit control

Material returns

Warehousing

Planning and forecasting

Shelf-life management

FSG 53 FULFILLMENT AT MEMPHIS-AREA DISTRIBUTION CENTER

Fulfillment of the items comprising the FSG 53 contract will take place at Noble's 67,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art distribution facility located within the Scannell Logistics Park in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Noble's distribution team supports global shipments with rapid, responsive, and cost-effective solutions to logistical challenges.

ABOUT NOBLE

NOBLE drives mission success with world-class products, logistics, services, and training through accelerated procurement. The company's footprint includes operation centers, distribution centers, and consolidation points positioned to expedite delivery and enhance global product availability.

In addition to distributing 13,000 manufacturer brands, NOBLE offers specialized technical and training services for customers with Aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNe, EOD, Expeditionary, MRO, and Tactical requirements. NOBLE uses an established supply chain, existing vendor relationships, and vast catalog to lower costs and increase selection and availability. As a result, NOBLE reduces the cost of readiness while maintaining the ability to respond rapidly to today's challenges.

Visit www.noble.com to learn more.

Noble's mission is to deliver technology-based solutions to the world’s most difficult logistical challenges – no matter how tough the challenge, how long the mission, or how far from home. Noble is a private global supply chain management and technology company. Our primary business is to provide materials, advanced logistics solutions and e-commerce platform services to the U.S. military and other federal, state, and local government customers. (PRNewsfoto/Noble Supply & Logistics) (PRNewswire)

