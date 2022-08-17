Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

FLOYD, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.17 per share, payable September 19, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2022. The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on August 16, 2022.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 25 branches.

