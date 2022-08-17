Winchester Ammunition Commits $125,000 to Folds of Honor Educational Scholarships

CLAYTON, Mo., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation's (NYSE: OLN) Winchester Ammunition Division announced today a $125,000 pledge to the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members of the U.S. armed forces.

"We are so grateful for the patriots at Winchester and for the company's generous support," said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "Winchester recognizes and addresses the needs of the military families we serve. These students deserve our help, and we're thankful for Winchester's commitment."

The Winchester USA VALOR® collection of military-inspired ammunition pays tribute to our fighting forces while supporting Folds of Honor and providing support for the bearers of their legacy through educational scholarships.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to support the families of those heroes through our partnership with Folds of Honor," said Winchester President Brett Flaugher. "Winchester has proudly supported our U.S. Warfighters for more than 100 years on battlefields around the world and during times of peace."

Winchester remains steadfastly focused on our heritage of integrity, quality and reliability serving the U.S. Warfighter — in peace and in battle. You may learn more about our support of military and veteran causes at Winchester.com/USAValor.

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

About Winchester Ammunition

Winchester is the largest small caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement and the U.S. Warfighter. The 156-year-old Winchester brand is built on integrity, hard work and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as postsecondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school). Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships totaling more than $145 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41% are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot and PGA professional, who is currently stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida, as a member of the 301st Fighter Squadron. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

