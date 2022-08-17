Wisdom Gaming Launches New Development Division, Wisdom Labs, to Expand Web3 Offerings

Tapped By Blockchain Gaming Studio, Kingdom Studios, Creators of the 2nd Largest Play-to-Earn Game, DeFi Kingdoms

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom Gaming, the emerging leader in esports entertainment, today announced Wisdom Labs, a new division that will expand the company's creative and development capabilities. Wisdom Labs enhances the company's internal broadcast and product offerings and provides services within the Web3 space for brand partners. With a focus on accountability and transparency, the team will be building out capabilities to focus on augmented reality, virtual reality, mobile game development, and Web3 integrations.

Wisdom Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wisdom Gaming) (PRNewswire)

"Wisdom Labs was created to build off of the incredible work our broadcast and events teams have become known for within the industry," said Ian Anderson, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Wisdom Gaming. "Our high-caliber team empowers those internal teams to push the envelope of what's possible while allowing our partners to enter the space in a safe and measured way. Whether it's augmented reality, a Twitch extension, or a QR code quest, we're developing tools that will change how our communities experience gaming and live events."

Wisdom Labs hits the ground running at launch, partnering with Kingdom Studios to develop and build blockchain services for their highly anticipated Defi Kingdoms PvP game mode expansion. The partnership grew out of a shared belief that there is no one size fits all approach to creating and supporting gaming communities.

"We're thrilled to be working with Wisdom Labs on the long awaited PvP game mode," said Frisky Fox, Founder of Kingdom Studios. "Working with the Wisdom team allows us to leverage their significant creative and development experience to build out a feature our community has been eagerly waiting for. We know that the expansion is in good hands, which allows us to focus on improving and growing other aspects of DeFi Kingdom."

Wisdom Labs is the latest milestone for next gen esports and gaming media company Wisdom Gaming. Having recently celebrated the grand opening of Wisdom Gaming Studios, a first-of-its kind production and event venue, Wisdom is primed for continued growth as the company continues to expand its offerings and establish new partnerships. Later this month, Wisdom Gaming will host Gold Rush: Totally Excellent Weekend at Mall of America® where some of the most notable names in Rocket League will compete to be crowned Gold Rush Champion.

To learn more about Wisdom Gaming and Wisdom Labs, please visit wisdom.gg.

ABOUT WISDOM LABS

Wisdom Labs is the development arm of Wisdom Gaming group made up of a team of fully doxxed yield maxis working at the intersection of marketing and development. Both a creative agency and development team, Wisdom Labs utilizes innovative technology to take projects from ideation to development, all under one roof. Service offerings include Web3 integrations, smart contract development, security audits, token development, NFTs, blockchain-based mobile game development, DAPP development and in-app purchase support. In addition to Web3 services, Wisdom Labs offers Web2 capabilities including full-stack development, UX/UI design, Twitch extensions and ecommerce platform development. To check out all of our offerings and projects, please visit http://wisdom.gg/labs.

ABOUT WISDOM GAMING

Wisdom Gaming is an emerging leader in esports entertainment, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming.

The company boasts a growing portfolio of esports organizations, including Torrent and the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL), that span professional, amateur, and scholastic levels of competition. Established in 2019, the company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN, where it maintains an office, gaming and esports venue, and live broadcast studio.

For more information about Wisdom Gaming, visit Wisdom.gg or follow us @wsdmgg.

ABOUT KINGDOM STUDIOS

Kingdom Studios is best known for being the project administrator for DeFi Kingdoms, a play-to-earn game that is changing the gamefi landscape. Kingdom Studios was created from a dream to embrace the full potential of the blockchain in game form. The team is realizing that dream by providing services to DeFi Kingdoms: Serendale, Crystalvale, and DFK Blockchain. Kingdom Studios is proud to be innovating the play-to-earn and cross-chain gaming space with a core goal of making Decentralized Finance accessible to all.

Connect with Kingdom Studios https://www.kingdomstudios.io

Enter DeFi Kingdoms https://game.defikingdoms.com

Build with Kingdom Studios https://build.defikingdoms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wisdom Gaming