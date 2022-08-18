7Seas Entertainment Limited, launches the Gamer Shorts Mobile Application

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamer Shorts is a first-of-its-kind mobile application in the world and the ultimate go-to destination for all gamers, with selected news, analyst perspectives, views on new investments, and innovations. The app, created by Hyderabad-based 7Seas Entertainment Limited (BSE: 7SEASL), already has 25 short and easy mobile games in place. Each swipe in the app caters to short games, and news in short format in a unique manner.

Quick games in a variety of genres, such as racing, puzzles, and arcade sports, are available to players. Games in this app particularly are designed to be played quickly and casually while also being enjoyable.

"These games typically do not necessitate a high level of game comprehension. They can be played by simply clicking the game and starting it right away. The Gamer Shorts app, which contains over 25 such simple games, is now available on the Play Store. The company will soon make the app available to Apple customers. Another significant advantage of these small games is that they are lightweight for Android and iOS, soon another 25 such short games will be added to the app," according to Mr. L Maruti Sanker, Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment Limited.

The app's diverse content mix includes hardware, PC, esports, metaverse, NFT, and mobile device reviews, and articles. Short news consumption has grown in popularity in recent years due to its ease of use and ability to be shared on social media. Gamer Shorts fills a void in the gaming industry by providing quick and brief gaming news as it happens.

Sensor Tower data points out that casual games account for 80% of all mobile game downloads and 35% of In-App Purchases. The data also says that Word-games produce at least twice as much money when ad monetization is taken into account, and just Hypercasual games are predicted to bring in $3.4 billion in ad-monetization revenue.

About 7Seas Entertainment Limited:

7Seas Entertainment Limited (formerly 7Seas Technologies Limited), currently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE –7Seas scrip code 540874), is an independent, IP-based game development company. The company has many award winning games in its portfolio with an unmatched, wide spectrum of genres.

