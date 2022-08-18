Technomic launches Location Targeting, tracking 1M+ foodservice locations

New feature allows operators and suppliers to gain a deeper understanding of small chains and independent foodservice locations

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Technomic released Location Targeting, the newest feature of Ignite Company. Location Targeting captures more than 1 million foodservice locations and allows operators and suppliers to gain a deeper understanding of small chains and independents at the address level. This feature allows clients to explore view foodservice location characteristics, amenities and annual sales volume, all overlayed with Technomic's standardized operator classification system.

Technomic Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Technomic) (PRNewswire)

Technomic experts collect location-level insights through a variety of sources, including operator websites, business directories and consumer review sites. Locations are then mapped through Ignite search criteria and cross-checked with Technomic research, to create a searchable dashboard of business names, addresses and attributes. Data can be filtered and exported by market, segmentation and other key operator characteristics to drill into the critical location-level insights your business needs.

"The Location Targeting tool extends Technomic's industry-leading market intelligence down to the address level," explains Kevin Schimpf, director of industry research at Technomic. "Decades of insights from tracking foodservice industry performance and ranking top industry players have been built into the dashboard, helping to create a Location Targeting tool with unmatched accuracy."

Location Targeting was designed to help foodservice suppliers and operators enhance their local market strategy. Supplier clients can utilize this data to inform and enrich their sales strategy and targeting by market, whether through enabling their direct sales force or broker sales teams. Operators can utilize Location Targeting to view the competitive market and develop expansion plans.

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com .

About Winsight

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media. To learn more, visit winsightmedia.com

