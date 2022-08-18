Wrap up Summer at Destination Outlets with the Summer Concert Series

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Outlets, in Jeffersonville, Ohio, is wrapping up summer with their Summer Concert Series.

The Summer Season will end as Shucking Bubba, hip-hop, funk and alternative band takes the stage at Destination Outlets on August 20th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with gates opening at 5:00pm. The concert will be $10 or FREE for those who download the Destination Outlets membership app, just search 'Destination Outlets' in the app store. There will be delicious food trucks on site. As well as a VIP seating area sponsored by the newly opened, Open Box Outlet.

The five-piece band has energy and hard-hitting rhythms that are addictive – giving your body reason to groove.

Shucking Bubba plays only the best cover songs ranging from old school hip-hop to funk to alternative rock. With a vast repertoire of songs to choose from, they keep every performance fresh and stimulating by playing all the songs that people in party mode want to hear.

Remember those cool mixed cds you used to make in middle school? Yeah, it's kinda like that but a hundred times better – and it's loud and live. (shuckingbubba.com)

Destination Outlets is a 400,000 sq ft shopping complex featuring a variety of brand-name and designer outlet stores for fashion, apparel, housewares, and more. Formerly Tanger Outlets, the new Destination Outlets is well loved by shoppers far and wide for its great deals, family entertainment, and extensive Food Truck Village. The shopping center is centrally located right off Route 71 in Jeffersonville, Ohio, and regularly hosts top-tier events aimed at bringing the local community together. For more information on Destination Outlets 2021 holiday events, visit destinationoutlets.com.

