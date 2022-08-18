YMCA OF GREATER OKLAHOMA CITY AND OKLAHOMA COMPLETE HEALTH COME TOGETHER FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENT FEATURING FORMER NFL PLAYERS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As children head back to school, many families lack the school supplies needed to start the school year off on the right track. The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City teamed up with Oklahoma Complete Health to help hundreds of children of the Oak Grove community prepare for back-to-school. The event was hosted at the Oak Grove Y Clubhouse and featured Former NFL players Howard Richards, Kenny Blair, and Kenyatta Wright. The families lined up early while the children played and picked out their favorite color of backpack and school supplies.

Oklahoma Complete Health provided 300 children with school supplies including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, and crayons for the upcoming school year. The children and guests enjoyed a free dinner, athletic activities, and opportunities to meet the NFL players. Additionally, to support community involvement, all children were offered free enrollment in YMCA fall sports.

"Through the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City's Y Clubhouse program, we offer spaces for youth in Oklahoma City Housing Authority communities to thrive and grow through free afterschool and summer programs," said Lacy Kendrick, Executive Director of Social Responsibility for the YMCA. "Y Clubhouse is grateful to partners like Oklahoma Complete Health that allow us to not only provide a safe environment during out-of-school time hours but set our youth up for success in the classroom."

"Alleviating the stress and expense of preparing a child for school is one way Oklahoma Complete Health is investing in our community," said Clay Franklin, CEO of Oklahoma Complete Health. "We are proud to partner with the YMCA to provide the needed supplies for these children to start the school year ready to learn."

The event is part of Oklahoma Complete Health's ongoing commitment to health equity. Research shows that adults with higher education attainment live healthier and longer lives. By donating school supplies, the YMCA and Oklahoma Complete Health can help level the playing field for children that lack school resources, allowing them to pursue their education uninhibited.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan (Ambetter) and its Medicare Advantage Plan (Wellcare). Oklahoma Complete Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com.

