Skanska conducts preparatory works for a new emergency hospital in Växjö, Sweden, for about SEK 1.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska and the Kronoberg Region have signed an agreement on phase one of the work on Växjö's new emergency hospital. Phase one involves pre-construction work in strategic collaboration for the hospital. The contract is worth about SEK 1.2 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the third quarter of 2022.

Last spring, Skanska and the Kronoberg Region signed an agreement on a feasibility study for the new emergency hospital that will replace the existing hospital in Växjö. In total, there are approximately 135,000 square meters of new construction to be carried out and the project is divided into three phases; feasibility study (phase 0), design (phase 1) and production (phase 2).

The fact that Skanska has participated in the feasibility study has provided an opportunity to benefit from accumulated experience of hospital construction and make good use of it in the project at an early stage.

Work on phase one will begin in August with the goal of being able to begin phase two, production, in the autumn of 2023. The emergency hospital is expected to be completed in 2029.

