SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates 3M Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) ("3M" or the "Company") relating to 3M's Combat Arms earplugs, a product that is the subject of multidistrict litigation in which thousands of military service members and veterans allege the earplugs were defective, leading to hearing damage from loud sounds on the battlefield or during training exercises, and which resulted in 3M paying $9.1 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve whistleblower litigation alleging that the Combat Ear earplugs were defective and never met product standards required by the government.

3M manufactured and supplied the United States military with Combat Arms earplugs ostensibly to protect service members' ears from loud sounds associated with military training and combat until 2015, when production ceased without recall.

