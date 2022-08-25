Mint Werx and BlueRidge Data Announce Partnership to Bring Next-Generation Crypto-Giving Solutions to Serve Higher Education Nonprofit Institutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Werx has announced it has partnered with BlueRidge Data (BRD) of Leesburg, Virginia, to jointly bring custom-configured, Web3 solutions to empower higher education institutions and nonprofits. The companies will offer vital fundraising application services for next-generation alumni constituents, including university foundations, advancement offices, career services, institutional research, admissions and athletics. Future releases will include additional capabilities across campus, including tuition, admissions, ticketing, e-commerce, institutional research and more.

Mint Werx logo (PRNewswire)

Built off Mint Werx's newly launched DonorFi™ technology, the solution will integrate seamlessly into existing websites and giving pages, providing an easy way for donors to donate cryptocurrency. The fully managed service employs custom processes for end-to-end settlement of donor transactions, simplifying the ability to accept crypto donations and eliminating the need for donors to liquidate their cryptocurrency before donating. According to the IRS*, cryptocurrency donations are generally treated as property and, like real estate or stock donations, the donor may not recognize income, gain or loss from the donation when cryptocurrency is donated to charitable organizations. As a result, donors may realize incentives to give cryptocurrency, while universities and nonprofits can maximize the benefits of receiving higher gross donations.

These plans are supported by recent market data that shows:

The average nonprofit donor is 65 years old while the average crypto user is 38.**

13% of investors hold cryptocurrency in their portfolios while 35% of millennials have invested.***

Nearly 90% of millennials say charitable giving is an important part of their lives compared to 74% of the total population.***

45% of crypto users donate at least $1,000 to charity annually while just 33% of traditional investors donate.***

* IRS Notice 2014-21

**Blackbaud report

***Fidelity Charitable report

Mint Werx is a premium Web3 production studio that provides cutting-edge and scalable blockchain solutions. With DonorFi™, the firm leverages its expertise in Web3, media and marketing to offer fully integrated products and services that not only provide universities and nonprofit organizations a fundraising tool but a resource to build community-driven campaigns that harness the power of the blockchain platform.

BRD, a leader in fundraising data technologies, plans to bring these solutions under its advancement suite of products and services, as young, wealthy portfolios are becoming an increasing part of institutions' strategies.

Together, Mint Werx and BRD will bring their expertise in Web3, nonprofits and higher education to the forefront by combining their best-in-class fundraising products and services with next-generation blockchain technology, creative design, marketing and community engagement capabilities. Utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other blockchain services, the companies will offer a full range of products and services to support fundraising campaigns and other community development initiatives for nonprofits and higher education institutions. BRD and Mint Werx have several additional blockchain solutions currently in development and will provide additional announcements at a later date.

Steve Hafner, CEO and founder of BRD, said, "We are excited to be one of the pioneers in this space under our CryptoGiving portfolio of solutions. The Mint Werx team is a perfect partner for us as they are an industry powerhouse on blockchain solutions, whether it's technical, regulatory, creative, operational or production, and we have vast data and industry expertise. There has been more discussion about crypto philanthropy over the last twelve months than there has been in the past five years. We saw a $5M cryptocurrency gift to the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School (the largest ever in Higher Ed), stadiums being named, sports teams being sponsored, television ads and even universities being gifted NFTs, and the list goes on."

Ryan Sands, Senior Vice President for Mint Werx, said, "With BRD's deep set of relationships, extensive years of experience in the industry and data solutions, we believe they are the go-to partner for the nonprofit and higher ed segments. By simplifying complex technologies, our solution will connect universities and nonprofit organizations to new audiences and drive deeper connections that go beyond a transaction and drive deeper affinity and engagement. DonorFi™ is a perfect complement to BRD's product portfolio, and we are excited about the possibilities to provide additional custom solutions to the space."

BlueRidge Data, LLC helps higher education gain insight into its constituents by delivering hard-to-find information on alumni for foundations, advancement, alumni associations, athletics, career services and institutional research to "Identify, Inspire and Engage."

A division of Fusion92 , a leading Chicago-based independent marketing innovation company, Mint Werx delivers cutting-edge, scalable and one-of-a-kind dynamic NFTs and platforms, producing, minting and activating authentic digital expressions that last a lifetime.

Contact information

Jeff MacIntyre

BlueRidge Data, LLC

(571) 498-7070

info@blueridgedata.com

Brian Werger

Mint Werx

(888) 550-4864

b.werger@fusion92.com

BlueRidge Data logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mint Werx