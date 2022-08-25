PLM TrustLink™ Wins 2022 Top Food Chain Technology Award by Food Chain Digest

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet has been recognized as a 2022 "Top Food Chain Technology" by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA). This award recognizes PLM TrustLink™ a comprehensive, cloud-based IoT management solution for automated, touchless, supply chain ecosystems.

PLM TrustLink™ helps food shippers to create automated, touchless, supply chain ecosystems.

PLM TrustLink™ captures KDE and CTE data at the item/case/batch/container level or can extend along the entire supply to provide financial, operational and food safety benefits. Once the product is marked, it can be digitized with a unique birth certificate to be shared within the facility or along the supply chain in a permissioned platform to provide real-time inventory data and status of products to drive cost out of the business.

The Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest. "Technology has become the backbone of the food supply chain, where reliable uptime, efficiency, productivity, and transparency are everything," says Brian Everett. "The Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies and services from leaders such as PLM Fleet that help food shippers accomplish their business goals. In particular, PLM Fleet's comprehensive cloud-based IoT management solution, PLM TrustLink™, helps food shippers to create automated, touchless, supply chain ecosystems."

According to Everett, this is the first year that Food Chain Digest has deployed this recognition program as a resource to food shippers seeking new opportunities to leverage technologies in their supply chain strategy and execution.

To earn the award, nominations were made by supply chain technology and reviewed by the staff of Food Chain Digest. All candidates were required to be a pure technology provider or offer a solution that is a stand-alone product outside of traditional third-party logistics offerings. Nominations also highlighted a recent example of how the solution helped a food shipper accomplish a critical business goal. Then more than 1,500 professionals in the food industry voted for the nominated companies that had the strongest reputation and value in the food chain technology segment.

PLM TrustLink™ is a product of PLM Fleet, LLC d/b/a PLM Trailer Leasing ("PLM"). Headquartered in Newark, NJ with locations across the USA, PLM Fleet is owned by Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing which operate entities across the globe. PLM Fleet is the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions for the temperature sensitive supply chain. PLM's asset management and cloud-based data technology platform focus is on creating flexible and client-specific temperature-controlled solutions to reduce costs and drive productivity throughout the complete supply chain.

