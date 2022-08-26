FOUR SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that Founding Partners Jeffrey Sklar and Andrew Kirsh and Partners Robbin Itkin and Owen Gross were recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyer awards are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers and honor only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas.

Sklar is a Co-Chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, the Chair of the firm's Corporate Department, and a member of its Management Committee. His clients range from individuals and early stage companies to large corporations. He advises clients in a variety of industries including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, restaurants/hospitality, social media and technology. Sklar's principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partner dispute resolution and executive compensation.

Kirsh is a Co-Chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, the Chair of the firm's Real Estate Department, and a member of its Management Committee. Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clientele includes a broad spectrum of national, regional and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders. His practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures.

Itkin is a Partner in and a leader of Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring practice group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits.

Gross is a Partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP in the Real Estate Department. He has over 20 years of experience as a transactional real estate attorney representing lenders, borrowers, buyers, sellers, developer partners, equity partners, governmental agencies, tenants, and landlords, with respect to all types of properties. The breadth of Gross's experience allows him to work on virtually all aspects of very complicated transactions, from due diligence to drafting and negotiating the primary documents at all stages of a real estate project and to understand the differences between, and the unique aspects of, raw land, office complexes and buildings, mixed-use projects, storage, hotels and restaurants, redevelopment projects, single- family residential developments, multi-family housing (both affordable and market), houses for rent, shopping centers, industrial, and warehouse and distribution centers.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

