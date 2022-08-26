Valet Living Announces the Promotion of Teresa Reed to Vice President of National Accounts and Celebrates Women's Equality Day

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily industry, announced that Teresa Reed has been promoted to vice president of national accounts. Reed, who has been with Valet Living for nearly ten years, had most recently been the regional vice president and before that was a national director of sales with the company.

Reed credits Valet Living and the multifamily industry as aggressively expanding to give women more opportunities.

"Teresa has proven her sales and leadership capabilities with Valet Living, and she deserves the additional responsibility and recognition of this promotion," said Valet Living CEO and President Shawn Handrahan. "As the premier amenity services provider in the multifamily industry, we need leaders like Teresa to keep us advocating for the success of all of our clients. We are very proud of the work she's done and will continue to do in this expanded role."

Before joining Valet Living, Reed spent the previous two decades in roles of increasing sales responsibility at Lexis Nexis, Rent.com and The Armco Group. Valet Living has offered Reed a chance to grow her career, as well as realize personal growth.

"I love Valet Living's ability to innovate and evolve with the multifamily industry," Reed said. "We have the ability to respond to clients and residents' specific needs by adding amenities and services to support the industry. This is a huge industry, but a close-knit one. I have made lifelong friends, and many people have supported and invested in my career. What I love about the industry is that in multifamily, everyone wants to see you succeed."

In addition to gladly participating in the company's continued evolution and brand expansion, Reed looks forward to helping expand Valet Living's sales and territory. As Valet Living now supports nearly 2 million apartment homes, it is Reed's goal to double the national account team and even implement an account management team to serve Valet Living's clients better. Additionally, Reed will help expand Valet Living's services to penetrate their nationwide presence further and positively impact more residents' lives.

Reed's career in multifamily has touched her close to home and has had not only an impact on her, but also on her family. Reed's daughter is pursuing a career in multifamily, starting at Greystar and now serves as an account manager with Sight Plan, and her soon-to-be son-in-law has a bright career in multifamily as well.

With Women's Equality Day, today, on August 26, this is more important than ever. On this monumental day, Valet Living honors the anniversary of the U.S. 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. While the country has come a long way in the last 100 years, the fight for gender equality continues. Valet Living understands that as an employer, it plays a crucial role in promoting equality. That's why Valet Living compensates equitably from the moment an associate is hired through the biggest milestones of their careers, and women and men earn dollar for dollar at Valet Living. Valet Living is proud to be on the right side of the gender wage gap issue, and supportive of female leaders like Teresa Reed.

"When I started in this industry over 25 years ago, it was mostly male-dominated at the corporate level," Reed explained. "Now, there are many women executives at Valet Living and in the industry at large. Some have been mentors to me over the years, and I am eager to continue supporting that trend. It is exciting to see the next generation of diverse women leaders at multifamily women conferences and participating in diversity and inclusion councils across the industry. I feel our industry has positively and quickly responded to this needed change."

