Wicker Nominated to American Bankers Association Board of Directors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Atlantic Bank is proud to announce that K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO, has been nominated to serve on the American Bankers Association (ABA) board of directors.

The ABA board of directors is made up of 20 bankers from across the country, and Wicker is one of six new directors to be nominated this year. "Wayne's dedication to our industry and his strong leadership skills make him an ideal candidate to serve as a director of the banking industry's largest, most impactful trade organization. It has been decades since a South Carolina banker served on this national board. I am very proud of Wayne and know he will serve our industry well in this role," said Fred Green, president and CEO of the South Carolina Bankers Assocation.

Wicker has more than 30 years of banking experience. He serves on the South Carolina State Board of Financial Institutions and as immediate past chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association. He also serves on the membership council of the ABA. .

Wicker holds a B.S. degree in business administration from The Citadel and has completed The Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University and the South Carolina Bankers School at the University of South Carolina. A former member of the South Carolina Air National Guard, Wicker is a Gulf War veteran.

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $24 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 2 million people, safeguard $19.4 trillion in deposits and extend nearly $11 trillion in loans.

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.4 billion in total assets. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management, including South Atlantic Bank goMobile, the Bank's mobile banking app. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

