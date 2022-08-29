CAREERS ON THE SUNCOAST: What It's Like to Work Where You Want to Live

Careers on the Suncoast is a series featuring job experiences and opportunities in Sarasota County, Florida, as told by its residents.

Beaches, Waterways, and Protecting People in the Sunshine: All in a Day's Work at the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who seeks a career in law enforcement, or who is already a veteran of the profession, can apply to work with any of hundreds of agencies across the country that seek to fill openings and train the next generation of officers. With so many options, why not choose to work in a community with perpetual sunshine, a booming economy, and citizens who are broadly supportive of law enforcement?

Located on the west coast of Florida, between Tampa and Fort Myers, Sarasota County is home to nearly 450,000 residents. As the 12th largest Sheriff's Office in the State of Florida, the fully-accredited SCSO already has more than 1,000 employees and is adding to its team as the county continues to grow. The organization is diverse and multi-faceted, with three main divisions—patrol, corrections, and courts—as well as a multitude of community services and programs ranging from animal services to mounted patrol, K9, aviation, and of course marine patrol units. (See the SCSO's annual report here).

Hiring civilian positions as well as sworn, the SCSO offers a variety of career paths for people who want to serve. While many of its employees have found their way there from other, colder states, some have spent their entire careers with the organization and risen through the ranks—like Major John Goetluck, who will soon be retiring after 35 years with the organization.

Having joined the SCSO in 1987 at the age of 20, Jon started in corrections and soon entered the law enforcement academy to become a certified law enforcement officer. He moved steadily up the ranks from patrol to training officer and progressive supervisory positions, eventually landing in community policing where he oversaw the Siesta Key substation, near the world-famous Siesta Key Beach. His promotions continued until he reached the rank of Major and served as a key member of the SCSO's command staff.

"At the SCSCO I have had more opportunity presented to me because the agency has always been progressive and supports individual growth," said Jon. "Being able to work in the place where I grew up and live gives me a sense of pride, knowing that our agency engages in our community and helps foster positive change. I'm always encouraged when a citizen thanks me for my service when I'm out in public in uniform. It shows we are doing something right and appreciated by the people we serve."

According to Human Resources Director Staci Pickavance the SCSO welcomes applicants at all stages of their law enforcement careers, including and especially those who are just starting out.

"We offer a unique opportunity in that you can start a career here right out of high school and immediately receive a highly competitive salary plus excellent benefits including full health care, retirement plans, and even tuition reimbursement," she said. "We will also help you get the training you need, setting you up for what could be a very long and successful career that allows you to care for your family and do good things in your community, too."

To tell the story of what it's really like to work for the SCSO, the agency has produced a new video: "Sarasota County Sheriff's Office: Careers Start Here."

