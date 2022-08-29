Comoto Family of Brands Partners with Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's 2022 Ride for Kids to Inspire Communities During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER join forces with GEICO to rally riders to help find a cure

PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) is thrilled to partner with the Comoto Family of Brands as part of the annual Ride for Kids program . This year, Comoto partnered with GEICO to raise $50,000 via the REVER Million Mile Challenge to support PBTF. Additionally, the company will continue to gather donations during the 2022 National Ride for Kids Day being held on September 18. That day, 10% of proceeds across all participating brands (RevZilla, J&P Cycles, and Cycle Gear) will be donated to PBTF, and Comoto will host the Philadelphia Ride for Kids Rally for the second consecutive year. Pediatric brain tumors are both the deadliest and most diagnosed childhood cancer, and Comoto is aiming to surpass its 2021 fundraising total of $305,000 to help support families affected by this disease.

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest form of childhood cancer. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF’s mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Learn more at www.curethekids.org. (PRNewsfoto/Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Since 1991, PBTF's funding, advocacy and leadership have accelerated the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping patient families with the education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their cancer journey. For over 30 years, the Ride for Kids has been a mainstay of U.S. motorcycle charity events.

Comoto's mission is to serve the rider, fuel the industry and inspire the community. This partnership ticks all of those boxes by encouraging the entire motorsports community--vendors*, riders, and aspiring-riders-- to channel their passion to help kids and their families fight brain cancer.

"We want to create ways for all riders to support the cause by meeting them where they are, physically in our communities, on REVER, online, and in our stores," says Ken Murphy, CEO, Comoto Family of Brands. "Partnering with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation to support the Ride for Kids is an amazing opportunity to connect the powersports industry and riding community to PBTF's mission to cure all pediatric brain tumors and transform how children and their families receive care."

Comoto's Ride for Kids awareness and fundraising strategy is divided into two areas of focus over the course of the summer. REVER , the Colorado-based powersports app and part of the Comoto Family of Brands, partnered with GEICO to donate 5₵ for each mile ridden in the Million Miles Challenge. Together, nearly 1,250 riders racked up more than 1.2 million miles between June 1 - July 31 leading to the brands donating a combined total of $50,000 to PBTF.

The second focal point is National Ride for Kids Day on September 18. Comoto is once again hosting the official Philadelphia Ride for Kids starting at Comoto headquarters and RevZilla showroom in the Philadelphia Navy Yard (4020 S. 26th St, Philadelphia, PA 19112). Registration will begin at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 a.m. ET. The Ride for Kids begins at 11:15 a.m. ET for riders and the Walk for Kids, a family friendly walk for non-riders, begins at 11:25 a.m. ET. The ride and walk end back at Comoto HQ when refreshments, music, and activities will be provided for all participants from noon to 3 p.m. ET.

"Pediatric brain cancer isn't a smaller version of an adult problem, yet children with brain tumors receive toxic and ineffective treatments developed more than 40 years ago for adults. The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is grateful for partners like the Comoto Family of Brands, GEICO, and American Honda who understand the urgent need for better treatments and resources that address the unique challenges children, survivors, and their families face," says Bob McNamara, PBTF's National Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement. "Through National Ride for Kids Day, the motorcycling community has the chance to change families' lives and end the deadliest childhood cancer."

For more information on the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, please visit curethekids.org . For more information on the Ride for Kids and Comoto, please visit revzilla.com/ride-for-kids-2022 .

* 2022 sponsors: Alpinestars USA, Cardo Systems, Inc., Dunlop Tires, HJC Helmets, Michelin Tires, REV'IT!, Sena Technologies, Inc., Shoei, Tucker, Namz/Letric Lighting, HogWorkz, NFP, Culture Amp, Big Hairy Dog, SmartLogic, FullStack Labs, Lauretano Sign Group, Canterman Construction Services, Vintage Law, LLC, Blu Arc Design

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

No parent believes their child will be diagnosed with brain cancer. When it happens, no patient, parent, sibling, or survivor should have to stand alone. The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is there for families facing the deadliest and most common childhood cancer, responding with resources and community support that address every family member's needs. The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, PBTF also funds and advocates for innovative projects that lead to vital discoveries, new clinical trials, and better treatments – all bringing us closer to a cure. We're able to do that because of people and partners committed to supporting families and ending childhood brain cancer. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

The Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of powersports enthusiasts around the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Common Tread, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging content, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation