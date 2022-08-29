Equix selected to replace the Gas Distribution System for the City of Port Aransas

FOND DU LAC, Wis., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equix Energy Services (Equix) will be working with the City of Port Aransas, Texas, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to complete a rebuild of the City's existing gas distribution system. Equix will be digging, trenching, and directional drilling approximately 55 miles of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) installation and underground abandonment of the existing system, two (2) pressure reducing stations, and over 1,500 services throughout the City.

"We are excited to continue our work with the City of Port Aransasꟷre-building the gas system to provide critical natural gas infrastructure to the residents and businesses," said Nick Atkin, Vice President of Construction Services. "Equix Energy Services is a trusted natural gas contractor in the region and our local crews take pride working in the communities in which they live."

Multiple crews and equipment will be working on this project for approximately two (2) years. Equix will strive to make this transition as smooth as possible and provide the city with a new gas system. For any questions or concerns, please call Equix at (361) 442-2744.

More information about the project can be found on the City's website at https://cityofportaransas.org/departments/gas/gas-distribution-system-replacement-project.

ABOUT EQUIX INC.

Equix, Inc., is a privately held firm that develops employees and its portfolio of services in the technical, professional, and construction services industries across North America.

Our companies are strategically located across the United States with 27 corporate offices in 13 states. We are also licensed to do business in over 30 states and focus on utility, infrastructure, parks and recreation, and renewable energy projects. Equix is a leader in full-service construction, surveying, design, and maintenance services to the broadband, electric, gas, heavy civil, government, pipeline, renewable energy, water, and wastewater markets. For more information on Equix, please visit www.equixinc.com.

PR contact: Tim LeVrier, Equix, Inc., (832) 465-5827 and tlevrier@equixinc.com

