Nanoscope Announces Presentations at the 22nd Euretina Congress

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that clinical development of its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in two presentations at the 22nd Euretina Congress, taking place September 1-4, 2022, in Hamburg, Germany and online.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Development of Novel Endpoints for the Study of Multi-Characteristic Opsin Enabled Vision Restoration in Patients with Advanced Retinitis Pigmentosa; Double-masked, Randomized, sham-controlled, Multicenter Phase 2b study

Presenter: Victor Hugo Gonzalez, M.D., Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, TX.

Session: IRD I

Date and Time: Thursday, September 1, 2022; 3:05 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall X1, Congress Centre Hamburg

Dr. Gonzalez will discuss Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial, its most advanced clinical program. RESTORE trial results, along with six-month data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease, are expected in H1 2023.

52 Week Safety and Efficacy of Optogenetic Therapy for Vision Restoration in Retinitis Pigmentosa Patients

Presenter: SriniVas R. Sadda, M.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Doheny Eye Institute, the Stephen J. Ryan – Arnold and Mabel Beckman Endowed Chair, and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA), David Geffen School of Medicine.

Session: IRD II

Date and Time: Friday, September 2, 2022; 3:29 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall X1, Congress Centre Hamburg

Dr. Sadda will discuss the safety and efficacy of intravitreal MCO Optogenetic Therapy for vision restoration in advanced retinitis pigmentosa patients in a Phase 1/2a study.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected H1 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

