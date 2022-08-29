Residential Hospice Acquires Comfort Hospice of St. Louis Missouri and Grace Hospice of Maumee Ohio

Acquisition of hospice locations mark entry of Residential Hospice into Missouri and Ohio.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, announced today that it has acquired Comfort Hospice of St. Louis, Missouri, and Grace Hospice of Maumee, Ohio from U.S. Medical Management. This expands the footprint of Residential Hospice into Missouri and Ohio; U.S. Medical Management will retain their hospice locations outside of St. Louis and Maumee.

Graham Healthcare Group (PRNewswire)

Acquisition of hospice locations mark entry of Michigan based Residential Hospice into Missouri and Ohio markets.

Residential Hospice is a recognized leader in the hospice market committed to meeting the unique physical, emotional and spiritual needs of their patients and families. Residential services are available in a variety of settings including the patient's home, the home of a loved one, hospital, long-term care, or assisted-living facilities.

"With the addition of Comfort Hospice of St. Louis Missouri and Grace Hospice of Maumee Ohio, we are poised for expansion throughout the Midwest as we continue our mission of making hospice care more accessible to our communities," said Justin DeWitte, CEO of Residential Hospice. "We share a commitment of putting patients and families first, by providing exceptional care focused on optimizing the quality of life, comfort, and dignity of our patients."

Residential Hospice plans to retain the teams at Comfort Hospice and Grace Hospice employees and is committed to a smooth transition and ensuring patients continue to receive the highest level of care from clinicians they have come to know. Residential will provide additional patient and staff support through enhanced benefits, increased operational efficiencies, and technology improvements.

About Residential Hospice

Residential Hospice and its sister company, Residential Home Health, have been leaders in home health, palliative, and hospice care for more than 20 years. Together, they provide integrated care and specialized patient services across the healthcare continuum. All Residential patients receive compassionate, professional support, no matter their goals, from increasing their safety and independence to maintaining their dignity and quality of life. For more information, visit Residential Hospice.

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 2,800 dedicated professionals serving 13,000 patients in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group .

About U.S. Medical Management

U.S. Medical Management (USMM), along with its affiliated entities (Visiting Physicians Association, Pinnacle Senior Care, Comfort Hospice and Grace Hospice, among others) is a leading management services organization and provider of home-based primary care services for complex/fragile patients. USMM operates Visiting Physician Association practices in 11 states, providing continuity-based primary care under an integrated, physician-driven model which includes ancillary services such as home health, hospice, radiology, diagnostics, DME and laboratory. For more information, visit U.S. Medical Management.

