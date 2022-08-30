Adyen selected by Pet Supplies Plus to power unified commerce initiatives

Adyen will support Pet Supplies Plus's locations, both corporate and franchise

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has announced that Pet Supplies Plus, the leading franchisor and operator of pet-specialty stores in North America, has selected the platform to power its payments online and in-store for its approximate 230 corporate locations and 400 franchisee locations in the United States.

Adyen's unified commerce solution includes a diverse terminal offering and a cohesive multi-channel reporting portal, among other benefits. Additionally, Adyen's franchise management solution offers real-time performance and settlement reporting designed specifically for owner-operators, just one of the features that comes with Adyen's franchise-friendly portal built specifically for franchised communities. Franchises also have access to an onboarding portal that provides automated feedback, making the onboarding of one or many stores seamless for franchise owners. These solutions have proven beneficial to Pet Supplies Plus.

"We've had a great experience working with Adyen. From their technical offering to speed of go-live, it's been a smooth transition converting to Adyen since onboarding was able to be done remotely," said Stan Mac, CIO of Pet Supplies Plus. "As we continue to grow and acquire other businesses, it's comforting to know we are set up for success as we bring on other locations or channels. As a bonus which is fun for our Stores and Neighbors, Adyen even engineered our terminals to play a custom sound when a transaction goes through."

"The importance of presenting a single brand across channels is increasingly evident," said Brian Dammeir, President of North America Adyen. "Adyen's single platform is unique in its capabilities of helping brands like Pet Supplies Plus implement personal shopper journeys across channels and cater to both customer and franchisee needs based on data insights. We're excited to power Pet Supplies Plus' continued impressive growth."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Pet Supplies Plus as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 600 locations in 40 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, www.petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 20 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® list as of 2022, and is ranked as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the eighth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.

