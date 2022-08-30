Built In Announces the 12 Winners of Its Employer Branding Awards Program

The 2022 Employer Branding Awards Celebrate Campaigns, Companies and Individuals Dedicated to Creatively Attracting Talent

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announces the winners of its 2022 Employer Branding Awards Program , which recognizes companies, individuals and campaigns that elevate employer branding. The 2022 Employer Branding Awards highlight Gold, Silver and Bronze winners from four different categories. See the full winners list below and learn about the 12 winners here .

Built In Awards Program honors companies whose employer branding efforts set new standards of creative excellence.

Through their brand efforts, which include messaging as well as employee and candidate experiences, the leaders and companies on the winners list communicate distinct values, tell compelling stories and create meaningful, people-first workplace cultures.

"I'm pleased to extend my many congratulations to the 2022 winners," says Maria Katris Christopolous, CEO and Co-Founder, Built In. "At Built In, we're committed to helping our customers tell compelling employer brand stories that earn the interest and esteem of top talent in the technology industry. With this program, we're honoring companies and leaders who advance the discipline of employer branding overall, setting ever-higher standards of creative and strategic excellence in employer branding."

The judges' panel included 10 leaders in employer branding. The group reviewed the nominated companies, campaigns and individuals, and chose 12 entrants whom they believe have and are continuing to approach employer branding with a commitment to innovation and creativity, based on the program's criteria and eligibility requirements.

"In the current climate, employer branding has become more important than ever," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "During times of uncertainty, candidates and employees — and, in fact, the public at large — look to employers whose brands signal stability, empathy and a people-first ethos. Through brand messaging and the candidate and employee experiences these employers have created, the 2022 winners ably convey their commitment to building human-centered cultures and strong values, which they live and breathe in the real world, and that's something we will always celebrate."

Learn about the 2022 Employer Branding Awards judges here .

The 2022 Employer Branding Awards Program Winners

Best Employer Branding Campaigns

Employer Branding Champions

Employer Branding Activators

Employer Branding Influencers

ABOUT THE 2022 EMPLOYER BRANDING AWARDS

Built In's 2022 Employer Branding Awards Program recognizes companies, campaigns and individuals who take employer branding to the next level. A judges' panel, composed of tech leaders in the Employer Branding space, selected 12 winners across four categories. To be nominated, participants must have met eligibility requirements in either of the four categories: Best Employer Branding Campaigns, Employer Branding Champions, Employer Branding Activators and Employer Branding Influencers.

