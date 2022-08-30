LifeOmic and Les Mills Partner to Increase Accessibility to World-Class Fitness Series

Partnership brings comprehensive and personalized wellness solutions to employers and individuals through LifeOmic Precision Wellness and LifeOmic's LIFE Apps

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , a software company leveraging the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions, today announced a partnership with Les Mills , the global leader in group fitness on a mission to make fitness as accessible and convenient as possible. As part of their membership, LifeOmic's Precision Wellness and LIFE + members now have access to the Les Mills Starter Series , which features over 200 short workouts that are designed to gradually build with each members' journeys.

This partnership comes at a critical time for individuals and employers who are dealing with the detrimental impacts of the pandemic. COVID-19 has only exacerbated occupational and mental health issues such as employee burnout and anxiety . According to Dr. Tim Allerton, Ph.D., RCEP, Exercise physiologist, exercise and physical activity promotes improved mental health and cognitive function, and are associated with lower rates of dementia and impaired cognition associated with the aging process. Consistent exercise also lowers blood lipids, improves glucose and insulin sensitivity, lowers inflammation, lowers blood pressure, reduces visceral adipose tissue and is important for healthy body composition.

LifeOmic powers precision health and wellness under one platform. Its Precision Wellness solution leverages precision medicine to create a free personalized platform for employer's to encourage employees to adopt healthy habits while improving retention, reducing health insurance premiums and minimizing absenteeism. Precision Wellness is available for employees through LifeOmic's LIFE Extend application, a mobile app designed to help users manage their holistic health via five scientifically validated pillars of health—nutrition, sleep, mindfulness, exercise and intermittent fasting.

LIFE+ is one of the company's consumer-focused offerings and empowers individuals to take control of their health and wellness through a personalized approach that leans into the four determinants of health: genetics, social and environmental factors, behavior and healthcare. LIFE+ is accessed using LIFE Fasting , the company's intermittent fasting tracker, or LIFE Extend.

"The partnership with Les Mills underscores our mission to empower every individual, whether it's an employee or consumer, with the necessary resources to take control of their health," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "Exercise is one of LifeOmic's five scientifically validated pillars of health. With Les Mills, we're now able to further support our users with hundreds of world-class fitness classes in the palm of their hands and help them continue to reach their health goals, whenever and wherever."

Les Mills is an evidence-based exercise program most notably known for its BODYCOMBAT™, BODYPUMP™ and BODYBALANCE™ fitness classes. With over 140,000 instructors teaching the programs worldwide, Les Mills live class formats are available in fitness clubs around the word and digitally through the LM+ app. In addition to its group fitness programs, Les Mills offers HIIT, dance, and youth workout programs. Most workouts require minimal to no equipment and can be done in the comfort of the home.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with LifeOmic to help employees and individuals nationwide achieve their health and fitness goals," said Sean Turner, CEO, Les Mills US. "With this partnership, we're helping to personalize health and wellness in the workplace and beyond."

The new partnership expands LIfeOmic's offering to include world-class workouts in addition to its health literacy content, on-demand mindfulness sessions, blood biomarker integration, health coaching, Circles, challenges and more.

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is a software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning, and mobile devices to power precision health solutions. LifeOmic's cloud-based software, Precision Health Cloud , securely aggregates, stores, and analyzes health data to power its entire suite of solutions, including: Precision Wellness for employers; LIFE Apps for individuals; Precision Recovery and Precision Oncology for providers and researchers; and Lifeology for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. LifeOmic also offers a platform-as-a-service, allowing companies to build custom applications for health care. Combined, LifeOmic's solutions span the health continuum to improve prevention, wellness, diagnosis, management and research. To learn more about LifeOmic visit lifeomic.com

About Les Mills:

Les Mills is the global leader in group fitness and creator of 20 programs available in leading fitness facilities around the world. Les Mills programs include the world's first group exercise resistance training workout BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT (martial arts), RPM (indoor cycling), BODYBALANCE (yoga), LES MILLS GRIT (30-minute high-intensity interval training) and the revolutionary immersive cycle experience, THE TRIP. Each workout is refreshed and updated with new choreography and music every three months.

The company was founded by Les Mills – a four-time Olympian and head coach of New Zealand's track and field team – who opened his first gym in 1968 with the aim of taking elite sports training to the masses. Today, Les Mills workouts are delivered by 140,000 certified instructors in 21,000 clubs across 100 countries and are available as live, livestream, virtual and immersive classes, as well as via the LES MILLS+ streaming platform.

