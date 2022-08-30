LiveU Releases its Best-in-Class LU810 and LU610S Rackmount REMI Encoders

Ideal for live sports productions, LiveU's new vehicle and fixed location solutions enable mission-critical live video transmission from anywhere with embedded 5G connectivity, ultra-low latency and new multi-cam capabilities

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU today announced the LU810 and LU610S, its breakthrough rackmount REMI (remote production) encoders with support for 5G, 4K and synchronized, multi-camera contribution. Leveraging LiveU's Reliable Transport (LRT™) protocol for IP bonding, and featuring new multi-camera capabilities, the new vehicle and fixed location solutions offer the highest levels of resiliency over the public internet together with ultra-low latency and cost savings.

LiveU's new LU810 rackmount REMI encoder (PRNewswire)

The one LiveU 5G product platform does it all – vehicles and fixed locations – providing the business flexibility to run any live production workflow. Available in two configurations, the multi-cam LU810 (with up to four fully synced feeds) and single camera LU610S encoders represent the latest additions to LiveU's 5G product suite, complementing its portable multi-cam LU800 and latest compact LU300S unit. Seamlessly integrated with LiveU's end-to-end cloud production workflow, all solutions can be controlled from anywhere via the LiveU Central cloud management platform interface.

LiveU's new vehicle encoder solutions bond multiple internal 5G/4G modems, with WiFi and Ethernet, enabling full flexibility in any location or scenario. Production teams can dynamically switch between bonded cellular, wired and satellite connectivity, as needed, to deliver the highest quality video. Transmission quality and costs can also be optimized using LiveU's least cost bonding feature, with different priorities managed under the changing bandwidth conditions. Seamlessly integrated with LiveU's remote production tools (IP Pipe, Video Return, Tally Light and Audio Connect), the rackmount encoders offer a complete field production solution from a van.

The new fixed location encoder solutions offer point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transmission over wired connections. A highly cost-effective alternative for fiber and satellite-based productions, they support broadcast-grade, low-delay live video transmission between stations or from venues/stadiums to the remote production center. They can also serve as a content source for the LiveU Matrix cloud IP management and distribution solution, allowing live feeds to be easily shared to a wider audience.

Gideon Gilboa, Chief Product Officer, LiveU, said, "LiveU's portable units and remote production workflows are recognized as the go-to solution for live news, sports and other events coverage worldwide. 5G offers real benefits for live sports productions and we are continually looking for innovative ways to deliver the maximum business agility using our IP bonding technologies. Our goal was to take our proven 5G 4K technology and multi-cam capabilities and bring them into our vehicle and fixed location solutions and we're proud that we have managed to achieve this quickly. Our involvement in EU 5G projects and tests with leading global telecom operators continue to play a critical role in our ongoing 5G research and development activities."

Gilboa added, "With flexible connectivity options, these new encoders can support any traditional or cloud workflow."

LiveU's new rackmount encoders offer up to 4Kp60 10-bit HDR transmission for optimal color depth and richness, and up to 16 audio channels for richer audio production (up to eight with the LU610S).

LiveU's full 5G product suite will be on display with its end-to-end cloud production workflow at IBC2022 in Amsterdam (Stand 7.C30). For more info, visit: https://get.liveu.tv/ibc-2022/.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, orchestration, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

