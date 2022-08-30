SinglePoint Subsidiary, BPA Solutions, Announces Master Distributor Agreement With Ballistic Barrier Products Inc. (BBP) for Bullet-Resistant Door Panels and Window Shades For K-12 Schools Nationwide

BPA Solutions is the master distributor of all BBP products to K-12 public and private schools in the United States

BPA Solutions and BBP have collaborated to create a new line of school safety products called Life Shield+™

The 2021-22 school year witnessed more shooting incidents within schools in more than a decade ( USA Today )

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc.'s subsidiary, BPA Solutions, is pleased to announce the completion of a new 2-year distributor agreement with Ballistic Barrier Products. As a result, BPA Solutions has become the master distributor of the revolutionary bullet-resistant window shade and door panel technology to K-12 public and private schools nationwide. This exclusive agreement represents a new chapter for BPA Solutions, as they add another product line focused on assisting schools in creating and maintaining a safer environment.



BPA Solutions has developed a network of schools through their experience selling BOX Pure Air HEPA-certified air purification systems to public and private schools in states such as California, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, and more. This distributor agreement allows BPA Solutions to leverage this network of schools to help BBP gain traction in the school sector.



The recent passage of the bi-partisan School Safety Bill - Bipartisan Safer Communities Act - has the potential to provide additional funds through the Department of Justice to purchase school safety hardware. For example, Texas recently announced a $105.5M allotment to improve safety in its public schools.



"This agreement with Ballistic Barrier Products is a strategic opportunity for BPA Solutions to expand its safety-related product offerings when meeting with schools across the country," said Ryan Cowell, BPA Solutions CEO. "Schools are looking for effective, deployable solutions to make their buildings safer for their students, teachers, and staff." He continued, "the products offered by Ballistic Barrier can be installed easily as these bullet-resistant roller shades are similar to conventional window coverings. Additionally, the door panels can be mounted onto any existing door negating the need for any construction."



Ballistic Barrier Products leverages over 17 years of developing body armor for law enforcement and the military to apply the same rigorous test methodologies and process discipline to school facility products. BBP products are made from a custom weave of Kevlar® para-aramid fiber, the same type of fiber used in the anti-ballistic body armor used by military and law enforcement. All products have been certified to UL752 standards by The Underwriters Laboratory (UL) and are UL Listed to ensure consistent protection from violent attacks using handguns.



"We are so excited to have reached a distribution agreement with BPA Solutions," said Ballistic Barrier Products Partner Andy Finch. "They not only have ready access to a network of school contacts, but they also fully understand the funding process and the obstacles you'll encounter when selling into schools," he stated. "We look forward to working with BPA as part of our Safer Schools initiative to learn more about this market and to gather immediate feedback about how we can bring our products to school buildings everywhere."



Along with the distributor agreement between BPA Solutions and BBP, the two companies developed a new product line that combines safety and clean air. The Life Shield+™ line includes a one or two-panel door shield (left, middle) and a cable-guided window shade (right), which can be bullet-resistant up to a UL752 Level 3 certification and is coated in an antimicrobial lining.

Violence in schools has been a topic of discussion for a long time and is only getting worse and continues to spread across the country. A recent study conducted from July 2020 - June 2021 by the American Psychological Association (APA) yielded some alarming results about the state of school safety. According to the study, 49% of 9,370 teachers surveyed said they desire or plan to quit or transfer their jobs due to concerns about school climate and safety. ( Link ) In a November 2021 NPU (National Parents Union) Voice Survey, 368 parents of K-12 students were asked if they were concerned about how schools are being threatened by violence. 85% expressed some level of concern, and 35% said they were extremely concerned, the highest percentage of any answer choice. ( Link - See Pg.127)

BPA Solutions believes in safeguarding the future generation by offering products designed to create a healthier and more secure school environment for students, teachers, and staff nationwide. Visit www.solutionsbpa.com to learn more.

