SourceMark Medical Awarded Pneumatic Tourniquet Contract with Premier, Inc.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceMark Medical, a U.S. medical device company and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), announced today that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for their Tourniquet Touch Pneumatic Tourniquet system with Premier, Inc., a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 250,000 other providers and organizations. Effective November 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Tourniquet Touch system.

"Expanding our collaboration with Premier in this important category is very exciting. It provides their members with access to a modern tourniquet system that combines quality, reliability, and simplicity. Our full line of single-use cuffs along with our innovative option of reusable silicone cuffs supports sustainability initiatives and aligns with Premier's goal of helping their members choose responsible products that are safe, efficacious, and minimize their environmental impact," said Dan Blucher, CEO, SourceMark.

The newly introduced Tourniquet Touch system provides the best possible environment for safe surgical procedures through its optimal precision and high-performance machines. The large 8" touchscreen interface displays clear information regarding pressure and inflation time, safe practice protocols that help reduce the risk of mistakes, and allows for precise pressure regulation. Reusable, autoclavable, silicone cuffs provide an economical solution for cutting costs and reducing a facility's carbon footprint while also protecting members against supply chain issues associated with single-use cuffs.

SourceMark focuses on innovating the clinical experience through a variety of product suites that set the standard for healthcare in anesthesia and airway management, infection prevention, and surgical solutions. As part of their commitment to innovation, SourceMark created its Alliance Program to provide inventors and entrepreneurs worldwide an opportunity to commercialize their innovations to the healthcare market. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark Medical is a manufacturer and master supplier offering innovative and affordable products for health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices. Their medical and surgical products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease of use, utilization efficiencies, and affordable cost-point. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com or contact customerservice@sourcemarkusa.com.

