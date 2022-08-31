FanDuel Group Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Kansas and Announces Opening of FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star Casino

-- Kansas Football Legend Jordy Nelson To Place Ceremonial First Bet on September 8 –

MULVANE, Kan., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group and Boyd Gaming today announced plans to launch legal sports betting in the state of Kansas tomorrow, September 1.

The FanDuel Sportsbook brings its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Kansas

The online FanDuel Sportsbook will launch at 12 p.m. CT tomorrow, and sports fans in Kansas can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS and Android . At the same time, FanDuel and Boyd Gaming will open a temporary retail sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino at 12 p.m. CT on September 1, followed by a grand opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star on Thursday, September 8 at 10 a.m. CT.

To mark this historic occasion, Kansas native and former NFL star wide receiver Jordy Nelson will place the ceremonial first bet on September 8th at the FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star.

Opening just in time for the 2022 NFL season, the FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star Casino, conveniently located just south of Wichita on I-35. Stretching over 2,100 square feet, the sportsbook will serve as a one-stop-shop for fans to enjoy sporting events while placing wagers on the action. The sportsbook will be open year-round and feature four betting windows, 28 HD televisions, seating for 40 customers, and 20 IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.

The FanDuel Sportsbook brings its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Kansas, who will now be able to place wagers across the state on professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is simple, secure, and convenient with a number of key features, including:

Bet $5 and get $150 in Free Bets for online customers: Sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $10 . Place your first bet of at least $5 and automatically receive $150 in sportsbook Free Bets . Customers can also Refer and Friend by inviting friends to join and both receive $100 in free bets. Sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least. Place your first bet of at leastand automatically receivein sportsbook. Customers can also Refer and Friend by inviting friends to join and both receivein free bets.

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay ™ bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has a sports betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. FanDuel Sportsbook has ato help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services. FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its site where customers can find additional support services.

With this launch, the Boyd-FanDuel partnership will expand to seven states, with Kansas joining Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

Kansas becomes the 16th state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Kansas also marks the 16th jurisdiction where FanDuel offers retail sportsbook locations, joining Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, Washington DC and West Virginia.

Gambling Problem? Getting help is your best bet, call 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, and manager of a tribal casino in northern California. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com .

