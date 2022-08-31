Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Q2 revenue growth of 30% year-over-year, record Q2 operating profit

Subscription services ARR $955 million, up 31% year-over-year

Raised FY23 revenue outlook to $2.75 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 7, 2022.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

"Pure saw continued growth and solid market share gains as our expanding portfolio of industry leading products and services are recognized and embraced by more and more enterprises around the world," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Customers struggling with their ability to manage their exploding volumes of data look to Pure for simple, automated solutions."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $646.8 million , up 30% year-over-year

Subscription services revenue $232.2 million , up 35% year-over-year

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $955.3 million , up 31% year-over-year

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.5 billion , up 25% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin 68.6%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.4%

GAAP operating income $14.4 million ; non-GAAP operating income $106.0 million

GAAP operating margin 2.2%; non-GAAP operating margin 16.4%

Operating cash flow $159.4 million ; free cash flow $134.2 million

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.4 billion

Returned approximately $61 million in Q2 to stockholders, repurchased 2.4 million shares

"We are pleased to again deliver strong revenue growth and profitability in Q2," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We are helping our customers navigate a dynamic and challenging environment as we continue our track record of delivering highly performant solutions within our normal lead times, requiring less energy and space than other data storage alternatives."

Second Quarter Company Highlights

Market-Leading Portfolio Innovation: Pure introduced the new FlashBlade//S family of products, built with a modular architecture that shares components with Pure's industry leading FlashArray. The highly flexible, all-QLC system combines performance and cost effectiveness to address the demands of unstructured data and modern application growth. Pure also delivered AIRI//S , the next generation of its complete AI-ready infrastructure developed with NVIDIA. Pure introduced the newfamily of products, built with a modular architecture that shares components with Pure's industry leading FlashArray. The highly flexible, all-QLC system combines performance and cost effectiveness to address the demands of unstructured data and modern application growth. Pure also delivered, the next generation of its complete AI-ready infrastructure developed with NVIDIA.

Expanded Storage Flexibility and as-a-Service Offerings: Pure advanced its portfolio of Evergreen offerings , including the new fleet-level Evergreen//Flex, extending leadership in Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) while supporting customers where they are in their journey to embracing flexible delivery models. Pure, including the new fleet-level Evergreen//Flex, extending leadership in Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) while supporting customers where they are in their journey to embracing flexible delivery models.

General Availability of Pure Fusion: Pure Fusion enables enterprises and MSPs to automate and orchestrate their data storage environment and offer storage services to customers and developers through APIs, dramatically accelerating developer workflow.

Kubernetes Leadership Recognition: Portworx was named a leader and outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Reports for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage for the third consecutive year. Additionally, in Q2, Portworx Data Services (PDS) became generally available and the company introduced portfolio advancements to its suite of Portworx offerings . Portworx was named a leader and outperformer in theReports for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage for the third consecutive year. Additionally, in Q2, Portworx Data Services (PDS) became generally available and the company introduced

Third Quarter and FY23 Guidance



Q3 FY23 FY23 Revenue Approx. $670 Million Approx. $2.75 Billion Non-GAAP Operating Income $85 Million $390 Million Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approx. 12.7% Approx. 14%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2023 results at 1:30 pm PT today, August 31, 2022. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com . Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours following completion of the call.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 367923.

----

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our sustainable growth strategy, our continued momentum and growth potential, particularly within our enterprise customer segment, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large customer orders, the potential for supply chain disruptions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, inflation, financial results and the economy, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 6, 2022. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 31, 2022, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)



At the End of



Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2022









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 652,567

$ 466,199 Marketable securities

709,889

947,073 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,077 and $945

402,007

542,144 Inventory

52,265

38,942 Deferred commissions, current

70,918

81,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

133,360

116,232 Total current assets

2,021,006

2,192,179 Property and equipment, net

219,559

195,282 Operating lease right-of-use-assets

172,392

111,763 Deferred commissions, non-current

164,763

164,718 Intangible assets, net

57,537

62,646 Goodwill

361,427

358,736 Restricted cash

10,544

10,544 Other assets, non-current

42,631

39,447 Total assets

$ 3,049,859

$ 3,135,315









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 64,005

$ 70,704 Accrued compensation and benefits

150,924

205,431 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

93,752

78,511 Operating lease liabilities, current

33,872

35,098 Deferred revenue, current

609,549

562,576 Debt, current

573,205

— Total current liabilities

1,525,307

952,320 Long-term debt

—

786,779 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

150,711

93,479 Deferred revenue, non-current

569,142

517,296 Other liabilities, non-current

43,341

31,105 Total liabilities

2,288,501

2,380,979 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,392,203

2,470,972 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,099)

(8,365) Accumulated deficit

(1,610,746)

(1,708,271) Total stockholders' equity

761,358

754,336 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,049,859

$ 3,135,315

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal

First Two Quarters of Fiscal

2023

2022

2023

2022















Revenue:













Product $ 414,603

$ 324,935

$ 815,764

$ 574,823 Subscription services 232,169

171,896

451,413

334,715 Total revenue 646,772

496,831

1,267,177

909,538 Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 134,292

101,150

259,776

180,214 Subscription services(1) 68,912

55,654

137,407

107,431 Total cost of revenue 203,204

156,804

397,183

287,645 Gross profit 443,568

340,027

869,994

621,893 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 165,690

140,107

326,963

271,488 Sales and marketing (1) 206,836

190,386

424,989

373,882 General and administrative (1) 56,679

43,464

108,246

86,610 Total operating expenses 429,205

373,957

860,198

731,980 Income (loss) from operations 14,363

(33,930)

9,796

(110,087) Other income (expense), net 585

(7,410)

(5,596)

(12,137) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 14,948

(41,340)

4,200

(122,224) Income tax provision 4,026

3,925

4,813

7,247 Net income (loss) $ 10,922

$ (45,265)

$ (613)

$ (129,471)















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.04

$ (0.16)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.46) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.03

$ (0.16)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.46) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic 297,475

283,931

296,659

282,147 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

attributable to common stockholders, diluted 312,720

283,931

296,659

282,147

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Cost of revenue -- product $ 2,607

$ 1,566

$ 4,470

$ 2,913 Cost of revenue -- subscription services 5,808

5,137

11,164

9,543 Research and development 41,575

35,125

78,092

65,546 Sales and marketing 17,954

18,358

36,299

35,166 General and administrative 15,620

10,243

28,110

18,595 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 83,564

$ 70,429

$ 158,135

$ 131,763

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal

First Two Quarters of Fiscal

2023

2022

2023

2022















Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 10,922

$ (45,265)

$ (613)

$ (129,471) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 23,886

19,273

46,549

38,099 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 802

7,751

1,603

15,154 Stock-based compensation expense 83,564

70,429

158,135

131,763 Other 1,282

3,895

1,428

6,516 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:













Accounts receivable, net (56,122)

(30,874)

140,007

102,506 Inventory (10,793)

266

(12,492)

(3,242) Deferred commissions (4,683)

(10,090)

10,626

(8,041) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,821)

5,452

(15,563)

(24,955) Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,071

7,237

16,820

14,818 Accounts payable 890

15,087

(6,529)

(9,267) Accrued compensation and other liabilities 51,139

43,885

(37,824)

(40,952) Operating lease liabilities (12,962)

(7,308)

(21,442)

(14,205) Deferred revenue 66,205

43,654

98,807

66,117 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,380

123,392

379,512

144,840 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment(1) (25,184)

(27,670)

(57,994)

(55,499) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,989)

—

(1,989)

— Purchases of marketable securities —

(145,808)

(17,251)

(317,371) Sales of marketable securities —

28,501

—

114,038 Maturities of marketable securities 124,818

104,030

240,993

169,770 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 97,645

(40,947)

163,759

(89,062) Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,859

3,147

15,264

11,163 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan —

—

19,396

17,726 Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (182)

(261)

(251,577)

(605) Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (2,793)

(1,514)

(12,987)

(6,564) Repurchases of common stock (60,579)

(44,373)

(126,999)

(74,393) Net cash used in financing activities (59,695)

(43,001)

(356,903)

(52,673) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 197,330

39,444

186,368

3,105 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 465,781

311,352

476,743

347,691 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 663,111

$ 350,796

$ 663,111

$ 350,796





(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.9 million and $2.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 and $6.8 million and $3.8 million for the first two quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 2,607

(c)

















$ 1,566

(c)



















64

(d)

















63

(d)



















3,252

(e)

















3,067

(e)







Gross profit --product

$ 280,311

67.6 %

$ 5,923





$ 286,234

69.0 %

$ 223,785

68.9 %

$ 4,696





$ 228,481

70.3 %





























































$ 5,808

(c)

















$ 5,137

(c)



















265

(d)

















196

(d)



















24

(f)

















24

(f)







Gross profit --

subscription services

$ 163,257

70.3 %

$ 6,097





$ 169,354

72.9 %

$ 116,242

67.6 %

$ 5,357





$ 121,599

70.7 %





























































$ 8,415

(c)

















$ 6,703

(c)



















329

(d)

















259

(d)



















3,252

(e)

















3,067

(e)



















24

(f)

















24

(f)







Total gross profit

$ 443,568

68.6 %

$ 12,020





$ 455,588

70.4 %

$ 340,027

68.4 %

$ 10,053





$ 350,080

70.5 %





(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment



Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)























































$ 83,564

(c)

















$ 70,429

(c)















1,780

(d)

















4,229

(d)















2,518

(e)

















2,081

(e)















3,785

(f)

















3,600

(f)















—





















171

(g)





Operating Income (loss) $ 14,363

2.2 %

$ 91,647





$ 106,010

16.4 %

$ (33,930)

-6.8 %

$ 80,510



$ 46,580

9.4 %























































$ 83,564

(c)

















$ 70,429

(c)















1,780

(d)

















4,229

(d)















2,518

(e)

















2,081

(e)















3,785

(f)

















3,600

(f)















—





















171

(g)















802

(h)

















7,751

(h)















(1,767)

(i)

















—









Net income (loss) $ 10,922





$ 90,682





$ 101,604





$ (45,265)





$ 88,261



$ 42,996

















































Net income

(loss) per

share -- diluted $ 0.03













$ 0.32





$ (0.16)











$ 0.14



Weighted-average

shares used in per

share calculation --

diluted 312,720





—





312,720





283,931





16,286

(j) 300,217









(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses. (h) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt. (i) To eliminate net gain from legal settlements in connection with facilities abandoned in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. (j) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 159,380

$ 123,392 Less: purchases of property and equipment(1) (25,184)

(27,670) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 134,196

$ 95,722





(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.9 million and $2.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

