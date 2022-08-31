SkinMedica® Launches Firm & Tone Lotion for Body

Powerful, Effective, Targeted Topical Treatment Formulated to Prevent and Address Visible Signs of Body Skin Aging

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the launch of SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body, the first product from the professional-grade skincare line formulated to prevent and address visible signs of body skin aging for a toned look.1 It is clinically proven to diminish the look of crepey skin, address uneven skin texture, improve the appearance of body skin firmness and tone, and improve the look of sagging skin.1

"The skin on the body represents 95% of our skin. It's unique and different from the skin on our face and neck1. As our body skin ages, it has specific needs and requires a targeted approach," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Environmental factors, such as sun exposure and pollutants, and intrinsic factors, including changes in fat distribution and muscle tone, take a toll on the body.2 SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body is a luxurious formula rooted in science that delivers transformative results."

With more than two decades of excellence in innovation, SkinMedica® continues to rely on research to formulate the most advanced and innovative professional-grade skincare products. Following the launch of the brand's Neck Correct Cream for Neck and Décolleté in April 2021, Allergan Aesthetics continues to expand its footprint with SkinMedica® science for every body with this dermatologist-tested product that can be used alone or following a body contouring procedure.

SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body contains carefully curated ingredients including Green Microalgae and Shitake Mushroom Extracts, Lemon Balm Extract, Coffea Arabica Seed Oil, Caffeine, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Japanese Parsley, Paradisi (Grapefruit Peel) Oil, and Ginger Root Extract.

The hydrating formula features a scientifically proven technology that targets five pathways related to fat and laxity in the skin and supports the extracellular matrix, firmness and crepiness:1

Promotes dermal extracellular matrix components

Supports cellular clearance and recycling

Enhances skin detoxification via lymphatic system

Antioxidant protection

Supports balanced lipid metabolism and localized fat regulation

"Body skin aging begins as early as age 25. The skin on your body becomes thinner with age, which can further accelerate the visible signs of aging3-4," says Dr. Mona Gohara, Dermatologist and Associate Clinical Professor, Yale School of Medicine. "Start prioritizing your body now – the product shows significant results such as skin appearing visibly tighter, smoother and more toned. In addition to adding SkinMedica® Firm & Tone lotion to my patients' overall body care regimen as a standalone, patients can also use the product following body contouring procedures."

In a head-to-head clinical study1 where the products were used twice a day, investigators assessed the following improvements at weeks 4, 8, and 12:

On the upper arms for sagging

On the thighs for cellulite

On both the upper arms and thighs for skin smoothness, skin tone evenness, crepiness, body skin firmness, and body texture

Firm & Tone Lotion showed significant visible improvements vs. a leading professional-grade topical body for body skin crepiness, texture, skin tone evenness, and smoothness.1

At Week 4*:

Crepiness (arms)

At Week 8†:

Body skin texture (thighs)

Skin tone evenness (thighs)

Skin smoothness (thighs)

At Week 12‡:

Crepiness (thighs)

With continued results over 12 weeks.

*Week 4, (p ≤ 0.031). †Week 8, (p ≤ 0.022). ‡Week 12, (p ≤ 0.022)

SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for Body ($165 USD MSRP) is available for purchase at SkinMedica.com, and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. For use, dispense the lotion into hands, and massage into the skin until the product is fully absorbed. Apply to desired area twice daily or as needed. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. SkinMedica® Firm & Tone Lotion for body may be used alone or following a body contouring procedure. For more information follow @SkinMedica on Instagram or click here.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SkinMedica® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The SkinMedica® product described here is intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. This SkinMedica® product is not intended to be a drug product that diagnoses, treats, cures or prevents any disease or condition. This product has not been approved by the FDA and the statements on these pages have not been evaluated by the FDA.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com. To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

References

