Do You Think You Hate Process? Think Again!

Process! How Discipline and Consistency Will Set You and Your Business Free Available in Print September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest addition to the EOS Worldwide Traction Library launches September 27: Process! How Discipline and Consistency Will Set You and Your Business Free. The book is co-authored by two sought-after speakers and EOS Implementers®, Mike Paton and Lisa González.

EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. More at: www.eosworldwide.com (PRNewswire)

Process! is a deep-dive into strengthening a company's process component, favored by companies running on EOS® (the Entrepreneurial Operating System ®). It's a proven way to help leaders at all companies – from early-stage start-ups to established corporations – run better businesses and live better lives.

Process! proves that a high-level, 20/80 approach to getting your core processes "followed by all" will help teams get consistently exceptional results and improve and innovate as necessary, and will allow everyone on the team to live their ideal life.

Paton says, "If you own, run, or lead in a fast-moving business, you're likely driven by passion and a desire to be free. Many leaders mistakenly believe instilling rigor and discipline for process throughout your organizations will inhibit freedom. They couldn't be more wrong."

González adds, "It's when you're stuck in the day-to-day, putting out fires and cleaning up messes, that passion turns to frustration. Freedom seems somewhere between elusive and impossible. The secret to getting unstuck is process. This inspiring, informative field guide will prove it's possible to establish rigor and discipline for processes while also increasing creativity, flexibility, and innovation."

Process! will help readers identify a handful of core processes that make their business uniquely valuable. Readers will learn how to document and simplify the major steps in those processes so they can be done the right and best way, every time. Finally, readers will be able to execute a simple step-by-step plan that helps companies around the world consistently get the results they want.

Process! will go on sale on September 27, but readers can pre-order the book or download a free chapter today.

Process! is the seventh book in the EOS Traction Library . The Traction Library helps everyone in your entire company – from leadership to management to employees – understand their role and be better equipped to help your company succeed.

About EOS Worldwide

Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs all over the globe get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success.

More than 530 EOS Implementers around the world help entrepreneurial leaders achieve company-wide alignment on their vision, gain real traction against that vision, and create healthy teams and culture through masterful EOS® implementation. The 5 EOS core values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit eosworldwide.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EOS Worldwide