Mars Makes Full Portfolio of Snacks, Treats, Food and Pet Products Available to Instacart Consumers

Mars and Instacart partner to offer same-day delivery of more than 40 beloved Mars brands

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, the maker of some of the world's most-loved products, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, PEDIGREE®, and IAMS®, announced that its entire portfolio of more than 40 Mars food, treats, ice cream, and pet food brands are now available for same-day delivery through Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America.

"At Mars we are consumer obsessed and know today's savvy consumers are shopping on digital platforms like Instacart for choice, convenience, and time-saving benefits. Our innovative partnership with Instacart enables Mars to continue to reach consumers where they choose to shop," said Kelly Goering, Vice President of Sales at Mars, "Offering our entire selection of Mars products on Instacart allows consumers to shop for the snacking and food brands their families and pets love most."

As people increasingly look for ways to save time in their day, the Mars-Instacart partnership gives consumers across the U.S. access to their favorite Mars brands straight from their smartphone or laptop. Reaching 90% of households in North America, Instacart delivers from more than 70,000 stores in more than 5,500 cities.

"Online shopping and same-day delivery are critical for brands looking to accommodate consumers' busy schedules," said Kasey Jamison, Sr. Director of Brand Partnerships at Instacart. "From snacks and treats to pet food, we're excited to help Mars enhance its consumers' shopping experience by offering a flexible, fast, and hassle-free way to shop."

Across its diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, Mars has recently introduced new product innovations including M&M'S® Crunchy Cookie and NUTRO™ SO SIMPLE™ that fans can't get enough of. Perfect for Halloween, Instacart is another convenient way for shoppers to treat themselves, their pets and others all season with a variety of ghoulishly fun products without having to leave their home.

These new product offerings and more from beloved brands that are proudly made by Mars – including BEN'S ORIGINAL™, CESAR®, CocoaVia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, GREENIES®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, IAMS® – are also available to shop on Instacart. Learn more about the products made by Mars here.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including BEN'S ORIGINAL™, CESAR®, CocoaVia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

