Oatey Co. Named Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for 12th Time by NorthCoast 99

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co. is proud to be a recipient of the 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award from ERC , which recognizes Oatey for the 12th time as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces.

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 24rd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. "More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research program that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "The data from this program helps employers adapt their policies and practices to attract and retain top-notch talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We are so pleased to once again be recognized as a top workplace in Northeast Ohio," says Dalithia Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Oatey. "Oatey's values are the foundation of our culture – thanks to each of our associates for living these values each day and making Oatey the great place to work that it is."

"It's no surprise that the 2022 NorthCoast 99 winning organizations are leading our region! These outstanding companies prioritize the employee experience, offering attractive benefits and innovative policies that today's workforce demands. We're thrilled to recognize the winning companies and look forward to sharing their success stories," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

ABOUT ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC makes workplaces great by providing training, HR consulting and support, coaching and assessments, and research services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com .

