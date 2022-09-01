Radians explosive growth leads to Memphis campus expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a top-tier PPE manufacturer, is excited to announce the expansion of its Memphis campus with a new building lease at 5335 Mineral Wells Road that begins September 1, 2022.

PPE manufacturer Radians expands its Memphis campus with the lease of a new warehouse facility bringing its headquarters footprint to approximately eight acres under roof. (PRNewswire)

The expansion strengthens Radians' supply chain capabilities and provides space for its growing warehousing operations.

"We're very happy that the new space is conveniently located next door to our Discover buildings and very close to our Distriplex headquarter buildings," said CEO Mike Tutor. "The increase in space is significant because the expansion represents a 20% increase in Radians' overall square footage, bringing our Memphis campus footprint to approximately eight acres under roof," said Tutor.

According to Tutor, the expansion allows Radians to have more inventory in-house strengthening its supply chain capabilities and provides the needed space required for its growing warehousing operations and workforce. Radians has diligently prepared for the Mineral Wells move by investing in additional forklifts, racking, wireless routers, and all the equipment needed to hit the ground running in September.

"Our employees are ecstatic about having a larger and more efficient workspace at Mineral Wells," said President Bill England. "Thanks to our employees, sales team, large distributor networks, and product innovations, we have experienced explosive growth in multiple product lines. It was time for more space and resources to support this growth."

Radians will also use the new Mineral Wells facility to process orders for several big box retailers and large industrial customers. "Because these national retailers and accounts have products specific to them, having all their products under one roof will increase operational efficiencies and productivity," said Tutor.

For more information about Radians, visit www.radians.com or call toll-free 1-877-723-4267.

Radians® is a Memphis, TN-based top-tier manufacturer of quality PPE, including safety eyewear, Radwear® high visibility apparel, rainwear, hearing protection, hand protection, head gear, cooling products, heated jackets, AR/FR workwear, eyewash stations, N95 respirators, face masks/gaiters, retractable tool tethers, and lens cleaning systems. Radians has partnered with highly respected companies including DSM Dyneema, DEWALT®, STANLEY®, and BLACK+DECKER™ to provide high performance personal protection products. Brands include Bellingham® Glove, Crossfire® by Radians, Neese, VolCore™, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company has additional facilities in Reno, NV, Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

